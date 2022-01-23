Natasha Poonawalla Congratulates New Parents Priyanka Chopra, Nick; 'Love And Strength'

Fan-favourite couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas headed to their respective social media accounts recently and took the internet by storm as they announced that they welcomed their first child into the world via surrogacy. Several fans, followers, and colleagues of the celebrity couple quickly headed to the comments section and poured in congratulatory wishes to the couple as they set to embark on a new chapter of their life as parents. Indian businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla has now taken to her social media account to congratulate the couple as they took on 'life’s greatest joyride'.

Natasha Poonawalla congratulates Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Natasha Poonawalla took to her social media account on Sunday and extended her wishes to her friend, Priyanka Chopra after she announced she had become a mother. Natasha Poonawala shared two pictures, one with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas and the other with only the Bollywood star. In the caption of the post, she wished the new parents 'love and strength' as they embarked on this new journey of parenthood. Her caption read, "Congratulations PC and Nick!! ❤️ Thrilled for you guys… brace yourself for life’s greatest joyride! 👶🏻 Wish you all the love and strength for this new chapter. From sleepless party nights to sleepless parenting nights! — with you all the way! ❤️🤗"

Have look at post here

The happy couple took to their social media accounts and announced the exciting news to their fans, friends, and followers. As they made the announcement, they requested privacy during this 'special time' to focus on their family. The caption read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

According to reports by TMZ, the couple welcomed a baby girl into the world in a Southern California hospital on Sunday. However, no more details about the child have been revealed, including the baby's name. Regardless, wishes and love poured in from fans across the world and everyone wished them the best as they became parents.

Image: Instagram/@natasha.poonawalla