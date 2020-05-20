National Anti Terrorism Day 2020: Bollywood Films Based On True Events

May 21 marks the death anniversary of former PM Rajiv Gandhi. The day is also observed as Anti-Terrorism Day. Rajiv Gandhi was the sixth PM of India after his mother Indira Gandhi's assassination in 1984. He served the nation as the prime minister from the year 1984 to 1989. Rajiv Gandhi was campaigning for the Congress as the party leader for the national elections when he was assassinated in Sriperumbudur region of Tamil Nadu, in May 1991.

Anti-Terrorism Day is observed annually to spread the message of peace and humanity and to promote unity among people. To celebrate this day, we have listed a few films which were made on true events.

ALSO READ: An Inside Tour Of Bhumi Pednekar’s Beautiful Home In Mumbai; See Pics

Neerja

Neerja is a biographical film helmed by Ram Madhvani. The film features Sonam Kapoor in the pivotal role who portrays the character of Neerja Bhanot. The film is based on the real events that took place when a Pan Am Flight 73 was hijacked in Karachi and how she fought with terrorists to save almost 360 lives on the hijacked plane.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday's Throwback Picture As She Wishes Her Aunt, Points Towards Her Love For Cake

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Uri: The Surgical Strike released on January 11, 2019. The film was directed by debutant director Aditya Dhar. Uri featured Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina, and Yami Gautam in prominent roles. The plot of the film revolved around special forces of the Indian army, who execute a covert operation to avenge the killing of fellow army men at their base by a terrorist group. The film made Vicky Kaushal earn a National Award.

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher Shares Throwback Group Pic From 1983, Invites Fans To Guess Who's Who

Hotel Mumbai

The film Hotel Mumbai was an attempt to recreate the horrific events which occurred on November 26, 2008, in Mumbai. The film had Dev Patel and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles. Reportedly, the film was in production since 2016 and was done shooting by the end of 2017. The makers of the film had to struggle for its release because of its distribution issues. The film was reportedly scheduled to release on Netflix but later got a theatrical release on November 29, 2019. As per reports, the film was based on a documentary titled Surviving Mumbai and it received appreciation from the critics.

ALSO READ: Swara Bhasker Travels To Delhi By Road As Her Mother Suffers Collarbone Injury

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.