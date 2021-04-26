National Award-winning Editor Waman Bhonsle Passes Away, Industry Mourns His Death

National-award-winning editor Waman Bhonsle passed away on Monday morning at his residence here due to age-related issues, a family member said. He was 87. Bhonsle, who won the best editing award at the 25th National Film award for Inkaar, died at 4.25 am at his Goregoan residence, his nephew Dinesh Bhonsle said.

"Last year, because of the lockdown, his routine life and movement were restricted. He started losing memory and appetite," Dinesh told PTI.

Amol Palekar-directed Kairee was Bhonsle's last film as an editor. He took retirement from editing in early 2000.

Bhonsle's last rites were performed at a crematorium in Goregaon in the afternoon. The film editor is survived by his wife, one son, and three daughters

Several colleagues and his industry peers took to social media to offer their condolences —

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai fondly remembered Bhonsle as a genius and a great teacher. "RIP Waman Bhonsle sir. A GENIUS film editor in my first film KALICHARAN remained my editor teacher in all my films till Khalnayak and inspired me to edit my film like TAAL and so on. A Great teacher", he wrote.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar said he feels fortunate to have worked with Bhonsle in the initial days of his career. "Sad to know the demise of Master film editor Waman Bhonsle ji. I was fortunate to have worked with him during my initial days in my career. He will always be remembered for his craft #OmShanti, he said, naming a few films of Bhonsle's career."

Actor-filmmaker Viveck Vaswani said Bhonsle's death is a sad day for cinema. "RIP Waman Bhosle. A sad day for cinema! he said."

Sad to know about the demise of veteran film editor #WamanBhonsle ji who edited some blockbuster movies like Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Do Raaste, Inkaar, Dostana, Ghulam, Agneepath, Parichay, Mausam, Aandhi, Hero, Kalicharan, Karz, Saaheb, Ram Lakhan.

Will miss U Sir.



— Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 26, 2021

One of the greatest craftsman, Waman Bhonsle ji’s name was synonymous with milestone films.



An editor par excellence, Bhonsle ji's deftness and sense of pacing infused life into the moving image. Watching his films are like being in a film school. May his soul find eternal peace — Gautam Chintamani (@GChintamani) April 26, 2021

#RIP Waman Bhonsle passes on today. He was 89.



Film editor known for the flashback cuts in Namkeen & Aandhi, to the train sequence in Ghulam. He debuted as an independent editor in 1967 in Do Raaste and edited almost every Gulzar film since Mere Apne. — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) April 26, 2021

Saddened by the passing away of proud Goan & great Film Editor Waman Bhonsle. I had an opportunity to honour him with the Lifetime Achievement Award during @IFFIGoa-2008. He won many awards & recognitions. My condolences to his family & fans. May his Aatma attain sadgati. — Digambar Kamat (@digambarkamat) April 26, 2021

RIP Waman bhonsle ðŸ™ðŸ½ðŸ™ðŸ½

. A master film editor who edited more than 400 films in 1970 s n 90 s. N trained more than 25 editors from scratch

He was teamed with guru Shirali as WAMAN GURU

Won many awards commercial n national.

— Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) April 26, 2021

About Waman Bhonsle

Born in Pomburpa village in Goa, Bhonsle came to Mumbai in 1952 in search of a job and later started training under his family friend, "Pakeezah" fame editor D N Pai, at the Bombay Talkies. He then worked as an assistant editor at Filmistan and Famous Studio for more than a decade and eventually made his start as an independent editor for Raj Khosla's film Do Raaste in 1967. In his four-decade-long career, he worked with several noted filmmakers including Subhash Ghai, Shekar Kapur, Mahesh Bhatt, Gulzaar, Raj Sippy, Anil Ganguly, Sunil Dutt, others.

He was the man at the editing table for more than 230 films including Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Do Raaste, Inkaar, Dostana, Agneepath, Parichay, Hero, Kalicharan, Karz, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar, Ghulam, among others. It was the first national award in the technical category, he was immensely happy, recalls Dinesh.

