National Awards For Kangana Ranaut: Here's The Complete List

The 67th National Film Awards were announced on Monday for the films released in the year 2019. The awards were expected to be held last year but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were pushed ahead. Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut won the prestigious award in the Best Actress category. This is not the first National Award that was bagged by the actor. Here is a list of National Awards that Kangana Ranaut has received.

National Awards for Kangana Ranaut

Queen - 62nd National Award

Kangana Ranaut bagged her first National Award for the movie Queen that was released in the year 2014. The movie was directed by Vikas Bahl. The story revolves around a woman named Rani Mehra from Punjab who travels to Paris and Amsterdam for her honeymoon after her fiance calls off the wedding. The movie also features Lisa Hayden and Rajkumaar Rao. The movie received a positive response from the audience and also won various awards.

Tanu Weds Manu Returns - 63rd National Award

In the year 2015, Kangana went on to win her second National Award for Tanu Weds Manu Returns. The movie was a sequel to the 2011 film, Tanu Weds Manu. Kangana Ranaut, Madhavan, Jimmy Sheirgill, Deepak Dobriyal, Swara Bhaskar and Eijaz Khan reprised their roles in the film. The movie was directed by Aanand L. Rai. On the other hand, Kangana went on to play the double role of Haryanvi athlete in the movie.

Panga and Manikarnika - 67th National Award

In 2019, Kangana played the role of Rani Laxmi Bai in the movie Manikarnika. The movie depicts the journey of the freedom fighter as well as the battles. It was directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut from a screenplay by K. V. Vijayendra Prasad. The movie also features Jisshu Sengupta, Atul Kulkarni, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and many more.

In 2020, Kangana essayed the role of a Kabaddi world champion who reignites the desire of breaking the stereotype and going back on the field. She decides to play again despite people telling her not to because of her age. The movie is directed and co-written by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari based on a script written by her and Nikhil Mehrotra. Both films received a positive response from the audience.

Image Source: Kangana Ranaut's Instagram