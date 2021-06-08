National Best Friend Day: Here're Six Bollywood Movies That Redefined Friendship Forever

A lot of people have spent most of the past year inside their houses and thanks to the second wave of the coronavirus lockdown, many continue to do so. Not all have been able to step out and meet their friends. However, celebrating friendship today, on the occasion of National Best Friend Day 2021, is the need of the hour. On this special day, call up your best friend and share several wishes to tell them how much they mean to you. Along with the wishes, you can also watch and enjoy a movie on the theme to add to the day. Here are a few Bollywood movies/shows that redefined friendship:

3 Idiots

A comedy-drama, unlike any other movies we have seen, 3 Idiots revolves around the lives of not two but three best friends. A satire about the social pressures and the faults in our education system, the film starring Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi in the lead roles, redefined the youth’s perspectives forever. Apart from being a social commentary, the movie was also an ode to great friendships. It showed how much a good friend influences one’s life and changes it forever. Above all, it even taught us that true friendships are forever. Watch the movie to remember the friends in your lives that you are thankful for.

Sholay

How can India talk about true friendship and not hum “Yeh dosti hum nahin todenge.” Just like Sholay, this song too remains a classic thanks to its glorious depiction of friendship. Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra Deol, the movie had it all. From love stories to heartbreaks, the film talked about the two individuals’ lives. Also, the movie was a reminder that there are people like Jai in the world who are ready to give up their life for their best friend. Watch Sholay and reminisce the beautiful moments you spent with the Jai to your Veeru.

Veere Di Wedding

Celebrating the bond of four girl besties, Veere Di Wedding is a jab at the people who think girls can’t be best friends. True friends are the ones who stand next to each other in their highs and lows without judging. The movie which features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, is the perfect watch for the time you miss your gal pals. Dealing with life, love, marriage and heartbreaks, the movie is the complete package of emotions that you can enjoy on this National Best Friend Day.

Rang De Basanti

Rang De Basanti is a drama often categorized as a film that talks about patriotism. What is more prevalent in the film is the bond that each character shares. Written and directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film revolves around a bunch of college students who find their happiness in each other’s smiles. Maturing through the runtime of the film, these friends realise that they owe their lives to their friendship just as much as they do to their country. Featuring an ensemble cast including the likes of Aamir Khan, Siddharth Narayan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Atul Kulkarni and British actress Alice Patten in the lead roles, the film redefined friendship like never before.

Wake Up Sid

Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sen starrer Wake Up Sid was a fresh take on friendships in Bollywood films. The film which revolved around the life of a privileged teenager showed how much a good friendship can help one grow. Sid’s journey from being an immature lazy youngster to finding his passion was a fresh take in Bollywood movies which always believed that a girl and boy living together can only be love interests. Wake Up Sid is an ode to all those friends who help each other grow and find their places in the world.

Dil Chahta Hai

No list about friendship is complete without mentioning Dil Chahta Hai. Helmed by Farhan Akhtar, the movie about three friends released in 2001 is still relevant and looked up as a cult classic by many. Starring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna in the lead, this coming-of-age film is for all those groups that broke up and found each other at some parts of their lives. It is also a reminder that life is too hard to just forget your best friends.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM SHOLAY/ RANG DE BASANTI

