National Cinema Day Postponed To A New Date, MAI Woos Moviegoers With Tickets Rs 75

Just days ahead of National Cinema Day which was scheduled to be celebrated by various multiplexes on September 16, the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) has postponed the date now. The decision has been made by the multiplexes to boost the box office collection of various film releasing.

Earlier, National Cinema Day was observed on September 16, but now it has been announced that cinemas across India will celebrate it on September 23 instead. This year to mark National Cinema Day, the moviegoers were welcomed with a new incentive as they had to shell out Rs 75 on a movie ticket.

The MAI issued a statement and announced the change in the date while explaining the fact that the day is important for the domestic film industry in terms of business revival. The statement added that more than 4000 screens, including those of the cinema chains PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, Carnival, MIRA, Citypride, ASIAN, Mukta A2, Movie Time, Wave, M2K, and Delite are participating.

"National Cinema Day celebrates the successful reopening of cinemas and is a 'thank you' to the moviegoers who made this happen. National Cinema Day is also an invitation to those moviegoers who haven't made it back to a cinema near them, yet. India has a thriving domestic film industry and has seen one of the sharpest recoveries in the film exhibition business, globally," the opening para from the statement read.

Following this, the statement then mentioned the change in the date to mark the National Cinema Day after it was thoroughly decided by various ‘stakeholders’ in order to maximise the participation of the cinephiles. Apart from India, a similar discount on the ticket price was announced in the United States as well. The movie tickets will cost just $3 (approx ₹240) - a sharp decline from the average $9 (roughly ₹710) cost.

IMAGE: Unsplash