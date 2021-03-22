National Film Awards: Manoj Bajpayee & Dhanush Share Best Actor Award For Bhonsle & Asuran

Winners of the 67th National Film Awards were announced today on March 22. The nomination announcement and the awards ceremony was delayed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic all over the world and in India. The winners of these awards were finally announced today virtually. A press conference is held at the National Media Centre, New Delhi which was live-streamed on PIB India’s social media handles. This year the awards for best actor was shared by two actors for their roles. Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush have won this year’s National film awards for the best actor.

National Award for Best Actor shared by Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush

As the winner's list was announced in a press conference, all eyes were on the National Award for Best Actor in the 67th National Film Awards. The award is shared by Manoj Bajpayee for his role in the Hindi movie Bhonsle and Dhanush for his Tamil flick Asuran. The PIB India took to their official Twitter handle and shared the news with everyone. Manoj Bajpayee had played the lead role of Ganpath Bhonsle in Bhonsle while Dhanush played the role of Sivasaami in Asuran. Here is a look at the winners of The award for the Best Actor (shared) in the National Film Awards 2019 winners list.

Dhanush in Asuran

Asuran is a 2019 Tamil language period action movie. It is written and directed by Vetrimaaran and produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu. The film is based on Poomani's novel Vekkai. The plot of Asuran was influenced by the real-life Kilvenmani massacre that occurred in 1968. The movie was a huge commercial success. Dhanush in Asuran played Sivasaami which earned him praises from the audience as well as critics. He had also won several awards and accolades for his performance in the movie. Here is a look at Dhanush’s Asuran trailer.

Manoj Bajpayee in Bhonsle

Manoj Bajpayee in Bhonsle played the titular role of Ganpath Bhonsle. His role of old police constable earned him praises from the audience and critics alike. The Hindi language drama was helmed by Devashish Makhija. The plot of the film revolved around a retired Mumbai police officer played by Manoj Bajpayee who befriends a North Indian girl and her brother who are targeted among other migrants by local politicians. The film had a digital release last year on the OTT platform SONY LIV. The film has earned several awards on the global stage too. Here is a look at the Bhonsle trailer.

