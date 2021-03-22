National Film Awards: Sir David Attenborough Wins The Award For Best Narration

The 67th National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi on March 22, 2021. The ceremony honoured the great artists and films for the year 2019. The ceremony was going to be held in May last year but was delayed because of the pandemic. The awards have been given by the Directorate of Film Festivals which comes under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. It was recently announced that Sir David Attenborough wins National Award for Best Narration/Voice Over for the movie Wild Karnataka.

Sir David Attenborough wins for his voiceover in Wild Karnataka

Sir David Attenborough, who is a famous English broadcaster and historian, received the National Awards for Best Narration/ Voice Over in the movie Wild Karnataka. Sir David Attenborough had also won a Primetime Emmy Award for Oustanding Narrator for the movie One Planet.

Several celebrities like Kangana Ranaut and Manoj Bajpayee also received the National Award for their movies. The Best Hindi Film award was received by Chichhore whereas the Best Tamil Film was given to Jersey. Pallavi Joshi won the national award Best Supporting Actor (Female) for her role in Tashkent Files whereas Vijay Sethupati won the national award for Best Supporting Actor (Male ) for his role in the movie Super Deluxe. Best Director Award was given to Sanjay Puran Singh for his film Bahattar Hoorain.

More about Sir David Attenborough

Sir David Attenborough has done over nine natural history documentaries with BBC. He is also a former Senior Manager at BBC and was the director of programming for BBC Television from 1960 to 1970. Sir David Attenborough has a career spanning over eight decades. He made his debut with Coelcanth in 1951. Sir David Attenborough has been a part of many documentaries related to nature and according to a report by Nature.com, almost twenty species have been named after Sir David Attenborough. In 2017 he received a gold medal from the Royal Canadian Geographical Society. One of the highest-rated documentaries of the world called Planet Earth is also narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

