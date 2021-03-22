National Film Awards Winners To Kartik Aaryan Testing COVID-19 Positive: Catch Up On News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From the announcement of winners of the National Film Awards 2019 to Kartik Aryan tests positive for COVID-19, many celebrities made headlines on March 22. Read further ahead to know about today's entertainment news recap.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

National Film Awards 2019 winners

The awards were expected to be held last year but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were pushed ahead. Bollywood celebrities who won big at the National Awards 2019 are Kangana Ranaut in thr Best Actress category for Panga and Manikarnika. Manoj Bajpayee in the Best Actor category for the film Bhonsle, Pallavi Joshi in the Best Supporting Actress for The Tashkent Files and Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan in the Best Direction category for Bahattar Hoorain.

B Praak won the National Award in the Best Male Playback Singer for Kesari. Chhichhore won the Best Hindi Film National Award and Holy Rights and Ladli won in the Best Film on Social Issues category. An Engineered Dream won in the Best Film category. Dhanush won the National Award in the Best Actor category for Asuran and Vijay Sethupathy bagged the coveted award in the Best Supporting Actor for Super Deluxe.

Kartik Aaryan tests positive for COVID-19

Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram to inform his fans and well-wishers that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He shared a photo of the plus sign and wrote, "Positive ho Gaya. Dua Karo". The statement translates to "I have tested positive. Pray for me”.

Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi transformation

Kangana took to her Twitter to share new stills from her upcoming political drama Thalaivi. While sharing the photos, she wrote that she had to gain 20 kilos and shed that weight in a span of few months. She also revealed that the trailer of the film is will be dropped on March 23.

One day to go for the trailer launch of #Thalaivi

Gaining 20 kgs and loosing it all back within a span of few months wasn’t the only challenge that I faced while filming this Epic Biopic, wait is getting over just in few hours Jaya will be your forever â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/yeLDPfCdFQ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 22, 2021

An intruder breaks into Johnny Depp's home

An unidentified man broke into Johnny Depp's home in Hollywood Hills, California and took a bath and also poured himself a drink. The neighbour spotted the intruder and called the local police. The man also refused to open the door when the police arrived and said that he was taking a bath.

Gulshan Grover's Indo-Polish film No Means No gets a release date

Gulshan Grover's upcoming Indo-Polish film titled No Means No is slated to release on November 5, 2021. The movie stars Sharad Kapoor and several other Polish actors. It is helmed by Vikash Verma.

Image courtesy- @kanganaranaut and @kaartiaaryan Instagram