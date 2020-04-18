National Garlic Day 2020: Here's How Garlic Has Been Part Of Pop Culture Across The World

The flavour and aroma that garlic brings in to any dish is quite unique. Most people are unaware of the fact that there is a day to celebrate the existence of garlic in our food culture. The National Garlic Day is celebrated each year on April 19 and here are some quirky facts and health benefits as to why you need to include this magical ingredient in your food right away. Read on to know stories about garlic:

National Garlic Day 2020: Superstitions around garlic

1. Apart from adding amazing flavours to your favourite food, garlic has also been a part of a few weird superstitions. Many people believe these superstitions to be true. Read on to know some of the best and quirkiest facts surrounding garlic.

2. The ancient Egyptian cultures reportedly used garlic as God and even a currency back in the days.

3. Garlic reportedly provided strength to Greek athletes and warriors in the olden days. It is also believed that garlic helped them to ward off any evil spirits as well.

4. European folklore believes that garlic can help people to ward off creatures like vampires, devils, werewolves, etc. The Greeks also believe that hanging garlic in a room will help to protect new-born babies from evil spirits.

5. There are also beliefs in various parts of the world that if one dreams about having garlic in their house then that will bring in good luck. Additionally, if you are dreaming about eating garlic then you will get to know about some hidden secrets.

6. According to popular Korean folklore, eating garlic would repel dangerous animals like tigers. Hence, keeping this in mind, Koreans would eat pickled garlic before stepping out while travelling through such dangerous places where one might pass from such predators.

