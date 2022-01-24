National Girl Child Day 2022: Indian Movies That Rocked With Young Girls As The Lead

On the occasion of National Girl Child Day 2022 take a look at some movies that showcased strong young female characters and how they fought back against society.

1. The Sky Is Pink

The Sky Is Pink is a story of a young girl Aisha Chaudhary, who suffered from severe combined immunodeficiency and pulmonary fibrosis, and tells the story of her parents Aditi and Niren from the afterlife as they navigate their marriage while dealing with their daughter's illness. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Suresh Saraf, and is based on the true story.

2. Dangal

The movie is based on the life of Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari, India's first world-class female wrestlers. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra portray the adult versions of the two Phogat sisters, Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar their younger versions. Amir Khan played the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat, who went against all odds to train his daughters.

3. Secret Superstar

Secret Superstar tells the coming-of-age story of a teenage girl who aspires to be a singer, uploading videos on YouTube while disguising her identity with a niqab, and her relationships with her mother, father and mentor. The film deals with social issues including feminism, gender equality and domestic violence.

4. Anjali

This 1990 Tamil film made by Mani Ratnam, depicts the harsh reality of a girl child who is mentally disabled. The film deals with the story of a dying mentally disabled child, Anjali and the emotional trauma experienced by her family. The movie won three National Film Awards. It was chosen as India's official entry to the Oscars in 1991 but was not nominated.