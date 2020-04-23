National Panchayati Raj Day 2020: Real Indian Villages That Featured In Blockbuster Movies

In Bollywood, there have been various movies that have shown the audience the real face of rural India. Many movies have actually been shot in villages, to get the most realistic reactions from the actors and to understand the situation better. Sometimes, the name of the actual village is revealed in the movie, but often it is not. So today, on National Panchayati Day, here are the names of the real villages that were featured in these Bollywood blockbusters. Read ahead to know-

Names of the REAL villages featured in THESE Bollywood blockbusters

Sholay- Ramgarh

One of the most famous movies in Bollywood till date is Sholay. The classic movie was shot in Ramgarh. The cast headed towards Ramnagara, to enjoy the calm rustic charm of the place. The village is situated in Karnataka, just around 50 km from the main city of Bangalore. The village is a weekend getaway destination for the residents of Bangalore, due to its beautiful scenery and its ability to refresh the mood of people.

Swadesh- Charanpur

Swadesh is a movie about an Indian person coming to India from the United States after staying there for very long, in search of his roots. Charanpur, that falls en route Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra, sure looks like a village where one can reconnect with their forgotten roots. The centuries-old trees, hills, and extremely old temples made the village the perfect fit for the shooting of a movie like Swadesh.

Guru- Idhar

Idhar is a village near Pollachi in Tamil Nadu. The fact that the director of the movie, Mani Ratnam, is himself a South Indian might have been the reason for shooting a ‘Gujrati Village’ scene in the South. The amazing water-bodies and tranquil hillocks as well as centuries-old temples were definitely a sight for the eyes and did magic in the movie. Even though some scenes were shot in Gujrat, the major set of the movie was in Idhar.

Lagaan- Champaner

Lagaan was a critically acclaimed movie, that was also loved by the audience, making it an achievement in itself. The movie revolved around a few villagers under the British Raj, trying to get their taxes reduced. Lagaan went on to become one of the most successful movies in Bollywood till date. The movie was shot in Champaner village in Bihar, which lies just outside of Bhuj in Gujarat. The village had the perfect setting for what the movie needed.

Billu- Pollachi

Pollachi in Tamil Nadu is one of the most beautiful village that has attracted the camera gaze for decades now. The village has been portrayed in many South Indian movies, and in the Bollywood movie, Billu. Located around 40 km from Coimbatore, this is as good a sampler as any for the unutterable beauty of the Tamil landscape.

