National Panchayati Raj Day 2020: Movies That Brought The Panchayat System To Light

Since the year 2010, the National Panchayati Raj Day is celebrated annually in India. On April 24, 1993, the Constitution of India came into force. Also, a new part in the Indian Consitution i.e. IX was included after the 73rd Amendment titled 'The Panchayats'. Many Bollywood directors and producers have made movies which brought the panchayat system to light. Keep reading to know about such films.

Newton

Rajkummar Rao’s film Newton, which released in the year 2017, was India’s official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 90th Academy Awards. Directed by Amit Masurkar, the plot of the film revolved around a young government clerk who is sent on election day duty to Maoist-controlled town. The movie featuring Pankaj Tripathi and Anjali Patil in the lead was shot in Chhattisgarh and earned massive success at the box-office.

Sholay

Sholay is one of the most iconic films made by the Hindi film industry. The film taught some very important lessons of friendship, love and being faithful. The film featured some of the biggest actors- Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Sanjeev Kumar and Amjad Khan in the lead roles.

The film achieved cult status over the years and is one of the most famous films till now. The film will soon complete 45 years of its release in August 2020.

Lagaan

Lagaan was both critically acclaimed and loved by the masses. The plot of the film revolved around the story of a few villagers in the British era who are trying to the payment of taxes imposed by the Britishers in their hamlet with the help of a cricket match. The film went on to become one of the biggest successful movies of the Hindi film industry. The film was made at a whopping budget of Rs 25 crores and created history by paving its way to the Oscars.

Swades

Swades was one of the finest works of director Ashutosh Gowariker. The plot of the film revolved around on a very simple social subject. The movie also marked the debut of Gayatri Joshi in the Hindi film industry. The film was a commercial hit and was highly appreciated by everyone including critics and audiences around India.

