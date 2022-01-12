National Youth Day: UNICEF Celeb Advocate Ayushmann Builds Awareness For Children's Safety

Marking the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, the country celebrates National Youth Day, also known as Yuva Diwas, annually on January 12. To mark the occasion, UNICEF’s Celebrity Advocate Ayushmann Khurrana has sent across a pertinent message urging people to come together in the fight against child violence. The actor, who has been chosen for UNICEF's global campaign EVAC (Ending Violence Against Children), quipped how violence and bullying in all forms is unacceptable

He further invited people to "build a culture of tolerance and respect and ensure that our homes, schools and social networks are safe places for children". He added, "As UNICEF's celebrity advocate for ending violence against children, I hope that together, we can make a difference.”

On National Youth Day, Ayushmann sends across a special message

Apart from raising awareness and urging everyone to come together to curb the violence against children, Ayushmann detailed UNICEF’s agenda for the year with regards to India's youth. “UNICEF works towards ensuring the rights of all children, everywhere, including their right to physical and mental well-being. This is even more important in the context of COVID-19 when the impact of the pandemic has made more children vulnerable to violence and exploitation, including in the online environment,” he stated.

He also iterated the importance of being vocal about the issue, recognising it, and acting upon it. “We can only achieve positive change once we recognise the problem, speak about it and put our heads together to fight it. Raising our collective voices and taking action against violence is crucial. As UNICEF’s celebrity advocate, my goal is to reach out to as many people as I can, both children and parents with this message.", he added.

Lastly, he wished everyone a happy new year, noting how people should follow the said safety protocols and guidelines to stay safe amid the current pandemic situation.

More on Ayushmann Khurrana's work front

The actor, who is winning over audiences hearts with his recent blockbuster film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, will now be seen in Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G and film-maker Aanand L. Rai’s Action Hero being directed by debutant Anirudh Iyer. He also has Anubhav Sinha’s Anek in the pipeline.

