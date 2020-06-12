'Natkhat' Director Shaan Vyas On Patriarchy And What Inspired Him To Make His Latest Film

35-year-old, and producer of movies like The Lunchbox, Masaan, and Haraamkhor, Shaan Vyas, recently made his directorial debut with Vidya Balan and Sanika Patel starrer Natkhat. The short film premiered on Youtube as a part of We Are One: A Global Film Festival to positive reviews. The Shaan Vyas directorial premiered on June 2, 2020, talks about patriarchy, domestic violence and gender biases existing in the society.

Shaan Vyas, in a recent media interview with an online portal, commented on patriarchy. He said, "There will be a vaccine for coronavirus sooner or later but there's no vaccine for patriarchy." However, he believed that the change has to begin at home with parents addressing patriarchy and gender inequalities with their children and making them aware of right and wrong. Further in the interview, Shaan revealed that in 2018, when a spate of gang rape cases was reported in the country, he was flustered and started researching what leads to crime against women. His answers led him to Natkhat, revealed the filmmaker.

Shaan's ideology of change is visible in the narrative of his short film Natkhat, where a mom (Vidya Balan) narrates stories to her son (Sanika Patel) and addresses patriarchy and gender inequality through the course of it. Shaan Vyas, who has also written the script of Natkhat with Annukampa Harsh, revealed that her co-writer brought a female perspective to the story. He added that it was Annukampa's idea to cast a girl for the role of the protagonist.

Also Read | Vidya Balan's Debut Production 'Natkhat' To Premiere In Digital Film Fest On June 2

Also Read | Natkhat Review: Vidya Balan Hits Hard On Patriarchy, Shuns 'boys Will Be Boys' Mindset

For the unknown, the role of Sonu, Vidya Balan's son and lead character of Natkhat is played by Sainika Patel. Shaan revealed that Annukampa found her on a social media site. Though Shaan Vyas was averse to casting Sainika for the role of Sonu, however, after contemplation he decided otherwise. Talking about casting a girl for the role of a protagonist, Shaan said, "The acting process changed with Sanika. We asked her to emulate the boys her age, who are pretty much bullies. So many good things happened because of her. It brought a lot of sensitivity to the film." He further exclaimed that Sainika took inferences from her real-life to play the character of Sonu, since, she is a girl and has an idea of the biases society throws at her.

Poster of the short film:

Also Read | Natkhat Fan Reactions: Netizens Call Vidya Balan's Debut Short Film 'an Ode To Motherhood'

Also Read | From Sonu's 'Maa' To Sonu's Grandfather, Know The Net Worth Of 'Natkhat' Cast; Details

With a run-time of 33 minutes, Natkhat uses various ancient era stories to narrate the dangers of patriarchy. When asked the reason for using the ancient era tropes, Shaan Vyas said that it was done to make the movie children friendly. The movie also marks Vidya Balan's debut as a producer along with Ronnie Screwvala of RSVP Movies.

Talking about Vidya Balan, Shaan Vyas said that having her in Natkhat helped the movie get a wider release. Meanwhile, in lockdown, Shaan Vyas is working on another short film, revealed the Natkhat director. He also added that he would love to produce powerful and compelling movies in the future.

With inputs from PTI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.