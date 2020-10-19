Nauheed Cyrusi's Birthday Special: Where Is She Now And Other Details Of The Ace Actor

Nauheed Cyrusi turned 38 on October 19, 2020. The Bollywood actress was also spotted on the small screen a couple of times. Here’s a trivia on the occasion of Nauheed Cyrusi’s birthday. From her net worth to where is she now and other details of the ace actor. Take a look at the details below.

Nauheed Cyrusi’s net worth and qualification

Nauheed Cyrusi started her career at the age of 14 when she took up modelling. Later, Nauheed also worked in several Bollywood movies. According to The Personage, Nauheed Cyrusi’s net worth is about Rs 75 crores. The report also stated that Nauheed studied in Dundonald High School, Northern Ireland and graduated from Belfast Metropolitan College and Queen’s University Belfast, Northern Island.

Nauheed Cyrusi’s movies

According to newstrack, Nauheed first appeared in an advertisement for refined oil. After which she appeared in several other advertisements such as Head and Shoulder, Britannia, Little Hearts and many others. Nauheed Cyrusi made her debut in the Hindi film Supari that was released in the year 2003 and directed by Padam Kumar.

The film also starred Uday Chopra. Some of Nauheed Cyrusi’s movies include Inteha, Lakeer, Sakhiya, Holiday, Anwar, Life Mein Kabhie Kabhie, Aggar, Rafoo Chakkar: Fun on the Run, Aasma: The Sky is the Limit, Love ka Tadka, Meeting se Meeting tak and Shirin Farhad ki toh Nokal Padi. She also appeared in a Telugu film titled Sakhiya that starred Tarun Kumar.

Nauheed Cyrusi’s songs

According to the report, Nauheed got an offer for a song album Piya Basanti, in the year 2000, in which she appeared essaying the role of a Kashmiri girl. Piya Basanti featured Nauheed along with Donovan Wodehouse. Other songs that featured Nauheed were Humsafar Chahiye, Dhalne lagi Hai Raat and Ab Hum Se Akele. Nauheed also featured in songs such as Maula Mere Maula and Tose naina lage.

Where is she now?

Nauheed Cyrusi has not only won hearts on the big screen but has also created a huge fanbase for herself on social media. The actor has a followers list of about 76K followers on Instagram. Her Instagram bio read, “Pagal, Actor, Model and Inflencaaa”. Nauheed keeps updating her fans and followers about her small and big milestones in life. Thus she makes sure that her fans are always entertained. Take a look at her Instagram handle below.

Image Credits: Nauheed Cyrusi’s Instagram

