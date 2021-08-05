'Navarasa' Release: Mani Ratnam's 9-film Anthology To Premiere On Netflix; Read Details

Mani Ratnam is gearing up to serve nine unique 'Rasa' in his much-awaited anthology titled Navarasa. With the Navarasa release date inching closer, many fans cannot wait to enjoy the show showcasing some of the best talents in the country. Check out the release date and timings of the highly awaited drama.

When is Navarasa releasing?

The trailer of Mani Ratnam's Navarasa was recently released by Netflix and was met with a positive response from the viewers. The movie is set to grace the OTT platform Netflix on August 6 this year. The movie will be available to stream and download to Netflix users at 12:30 PM on August 6.

More on Mani Ratnam's Navarasa

The movie features an enviable ensemble of notable actors like Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Siddarth, Ashok Selvan, Naga Shaurya, Arvind Swami and more. The trailer of the movie managed to evoke several emotions among the viewers such as anger, love, vengeance, hatred, confusion, deceit, longing and many more. Along with nine different emotions (Rasa), the trailer promises to treat the audience with nine popular genres within each movie.

Created by Mani Ratnam, Navarasa will feature nine critically acclaimed directors helming each episode. The list includes names like Gautham Vasudev Menon (Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru), Sarjun KM (Thunintha Pin), Priyadarshan (Thunintha Pin), Karthik Subbaraj (Peace), Vasanth (Payasam), Arvind Swami (Roudhram), Bejoy Nambiar (Edhiri), Karthick Naren (Project Agni) and debutant Rathindran R. Prasad (Inmai).

More on Mani Ratnam's work

One of the most celebrated directors in India, Mani Ratnam is known for covering socio-political themes in his ventures. His movies like Dil Se.., Mouna Ragam, Nayagan, Thalapathi, Anjali and Alaipayuthey are considered some of the biggest hits of his career. The National award-winning director also has several international accolades to his name along with a Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award.

In recent news, the director is currently busy filming for his magnum opus titled Ponniyin Selvan. The movie will feature some of the biggest names of the Indian cinema like Anushka Shetty, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The release date of the big-budget movie is kept under wraps, however, it is expected to be released next year.

