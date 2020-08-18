Naved Jafri Shares Light-hearted Joke On Mumbai Potholes With Quirky 'Sholay' Twist

Mumbai has always had a problem with bad roads. Potholes and accidents have always worsened every monsoon. Recently, after the city received torrential rains, potholes became a massive problem for Mumbaikars. But to present this situation on a lighter note, Javed Jaffery’s brother Naved Jafri posted a hilarious tweet that was inspired by the iconic film Sholay. Keep reading:

Naved Jafri’s joke on Mumbai’s potholes

Recently, Naved Jafri of the Boogie Woogie fame shared a hilarious post that described Mumbai potholes differently. To share his views, the actor and comedian took inspiration from one of Bollywood’s iconic films. Have a look at Naved Jafri’s post below.

In the post, followers can see a wounded Amitabh Bachchan lying in Dharmendra's arms. Naved's post replaces the original dialogues of this heartbreaking scene in the movie. The image shows Dharmendra asking how did Amitabh get so badly wounded. Amitabh responds that his auto overturned on Jogeshwari highway. Naved's image then shows a few photos that reveal that highway's pothole-ridden roads.

The scene is from the film Sholay, which was directed by Ramesh Sippy. The movie had an ensemble cast of Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bhaduri and Amjad Khan. The movie also had Naved’s father and late veteran actor Jagdeep as Soorma Bhopali, a comical wood trader.

Fan reactions on Naved’s funny post

As soon as the tweet was shared by Naved, it became viral. The tweet till now has received 57 likes and 10 retweets. It seems like his fans and Twitterati have loved the fun way Naved has taken to let the BMC know the current situation of Mumbai after rains. Have a look at some of the comments below.

😂😂😂 — Musaddique Qazi (@mfmqazi) August 17, 2020

Apart from the fun tweets, Naved Jafri is also known for sharing unique and inspiring thoughts on life. A few days back, Naved shared his own quote about life. His tweets describe that minimum requirements and maximum adjustments are the two steps for a happy and successful life. Moreover, he also tweeted, “Sometimes you have to play the fool, to fool the fools who think they r fooling you !”.

Minimum requirements and maximum adjustments, two steps for a happy and successful life 🙏#justsaying — Naved Jafri (@NavedJafri_BOO) August 17, 2020

Sometimes you have to play the fool, to fool the fools who think they r fooling you !#justsaying — Naved Jafri (@NavedJafri_BOO) August 16, 2020

