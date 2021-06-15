Navjot Gulati Clarifies ‘sexist’ Remark Against Kanika Dhillon, Issues Statement

After receiving massive flak for his ‘sexist' remark on Twitter from writer Kanika Dhillon, writer-director Navjot Gulati reacted to the war of words with a lengthy post. Clarifying his side of the story, Navjot explained the entire situation and even apologised to anyone who felt offended by his remarks. In his post, Navjot stressed that his comment was more against the streaming platforms, Netflix, who need to make a “uniform credit plate for all promotional trailers”.

Jai Mummy Di writer Navjot Gulati issues a statement

The writer also wrote that he has been running a campaign demanding credit for the cast and crew in film and web series trailers on OTT. In the statement, he mentioned that he has been running the hashtag ‘#NetflixCreditDedo for two years’ asking for a simple thing, ‘credit the cast and crew in the trailer of the film/series because this is what we live for, to see our name in the credits of the stories we work really hard to tell the world.’



Making his stand clear in the ugly online spat, an excerpt from the statement read, “Today an esteemed Writer from the fraternity has called me a misogynist, sexist and what not. And wished I get brain fever. And then dragged my family into an issue that has been turned into a person brain fever. And then dragged my family into an issue which has been turned into a person PR-War. I’m being compelled to write this long-post to stop this mud-slinging.” Further, he mentioned that he intended to critics the credit system on Netflix rather than targeting any person or individual. “My tweet was to criticise the Credit system by Netflix and I made an observation which was meant as a quip. I did not tag anyone. Nor did I want this to divert the attention from the main issue of Netflix not crediting cast and crew in the trailer. Especially Writers. It has been misinterpreted to be about sexism and misogyny,” he added.

It started on June 14 when Navjot had written a tweet that did not go down well with Kanika Dhillon. The tweet spoke of Kanika’s “marriage into the production house” pointing at her husband Himanshu Sharma, who is the co-producer of Taapsee Pannu starrer upcoming murder mystery, Haseen Dillruba. Netflix had in its trailer, given a single slate credit to Kanika as the writer, which was lauded by many as a welcome move. Actor Gulshan Devaiah was the first one to lend his support to Navjot and offered him a piece of advice. “If you want something then don’t be afraid of being disagreeable and misunderstood. Yeh toh hoga hee,” he commented.



