Navratri 2021: Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Others Share Festival Greetings

India and people of Indian origin across the world geared up for the festival of Navratri ahead of Dussehra. Though the celebrations are likely to be low-key, as per the guidelines issued by the state governments amid the COVID-19 pandemic, social media was filled with celebratory messages, heartfelt greetings and more. Among those to convey good wishes on the festive occasion, which honours various forms of Goddess Durga, were celebrities of the Hindi film industry.

Bollywood stars shared their thoughts as they prepared to honour the nine-day festival. Amitabh Bachchan. Sushmita Sen, Anupam Kher, Sanjay Dutt, Esha Deol and Paresh Rawal were the celebrities who took to social media to spread festive cheer.

Bollywood stars wish fans for festival of Navratri

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared images of Goddess Durga, called it a 'holy occasion' and shared a verse to convey his greetings of the day.

T 4051 - या देवी सर्वभूतेषु शक्ति-रूपेण संस्थिता।

नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥



🙏🙏🙏🚩🚩🚩🌹🌹🌹🌹



"नवरात्रि के पावन पर्व पर हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं" pic.twitter.com/2rExCfvdJC — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 6, 2021

Veteran actor Anupam Kher also posted a photo of the Goddess and wrote, "May Ma Durga protect us all and keep us healthy."

आप सभी को नवरात्रि की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।माँ दुर्गा हम सबकी रक्षा करे और हमें स्वस्थ रखें।🙏🌺🙏 pic.twitter.com/Q33kHsyufp — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 7, 2021

With various forms of Ma Durga being worshipped, veteran actor Paresh Rawal shared that the first avatar of the Goddess was of Ma Shailaputri. The Hera Phera star also stated that she was named so after took birth in the home of Parvatraj Himalay. He added that her blessings brought wealth and prosperity.

Other celebrities of the film industry wished peace, happiness and blessings while wishing success and fulfilment of aspirations.

The auspicious Navaratras begin today,when Ma Durga resides amongst us for 9 days,showering her blessings& ending with Vijaya Dashami to celebrate the conquest of the evil Mahishasura.May these holy days benefit all of us, bringing peace and happiness to everyone. Happy Navratri! pic.twitter.com/CPxcVeyanR — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) October 7, 2021

Here's wishing everyone a joyous #Navratri, filled with lots of happiness and peace! May all your successes and aspirations come true! pic.twitter.com/s5DuxyW7HW — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 7, 2021

In West Bengal and other parts of the country, Durga Puja is also celebrated with fanfare. One of the Bengali actresses, Sushmita Sen conveyed her greetings by wishing 'Subho Devi Pakhsh.'

"Maa Durga in all her glory, ushers in new beginnings, an abundance of hope & courage…and of course love!!!" she captioned on Instagram.

Not just stars of the film industry, even leaders from the political fraternity wished the citizens of the country. Among them was Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He took to Twitter and wrote, "Navratri greetings to everyone. The coming days are about devoting ourselves to the worship of Jagat Janani Maa. May Navratri be the bringer of strength, good health and prosperity in everyone’s lives."