Navratri 2021: Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Others Share Festival Greetings

As Navratri 2021 kicked off, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini and other stars of the film industry conveyed their greetings of the festival.

India and people of Indian origin across the world geared up for the festival of Navratri ahead of Dussehra. Though the celebrations are likely to be low-key, as per the guidelines issued by the state governments amid the COVID-19 pandemic, social media was filled with celebratory messages, heartfelt greetings and more. Among those to convey good wishes on the festive occasion, which honours various forms of Goddess Durga, were celebrities of the Hindi film industry.

Bollywood stars shared their thoughts as they prepared to honour the nine-day festival. Amitabh Bachchan. Sushmita Sen, Anupam Kher, Sanjay Dutt, Esha Deol and Paresh Rawal were the celebrities who took to social media to spread festive cheer.

Bollywood stars wish fans for festival of Navratri

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared images of Goddess Durga, called it a 'holy occasion' and shared a verse to convey his greetings of the day.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher also posted a photo of the Goddess and wrote, "May Ma Durga protect us all and  keep us healthy."

With various forms of Ma Durga being worshipped, veteran actor Paresh Rawal shared that the first avatar of the Goddess was of Ma Shailaputri. The Hera Phera star also stated that she was named so after took birth in the home of Parvatraj Himalay. He added that her blessings brought wealth and prosperity.

Other celebrities of the film industry wished peace, happiness and blessings while wishing success and fulfilment of aspirations.  

In West Bengal and other parts of the country, Durga Puja is also celebrated with fanfare. One of the Bengali actresses, Sushmita Sen conveyed her greetings by wishing 'Subho Devi Pakhsh.'

"Maa Durga in all her glory, ushers in new beginnings, an abundance of hope & courage…and of course love!!!" she captioned on Instagram.

Not just stars of the film industry, even leaders from the political fraternity wished the citizens of the country. Among them was Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He took to Twitter and wrote, "Navratri greetings to everyone. The coming days are about devoting ourselves to the worship of Jagat Janani Maa. May Navratri be the bringer of strength, good health and prosperity in everyone’s lives."

