Navratri 2021 Day 1: A Look At Fashion Cues From Bollywood’s Closet

The festival of Navratri is celebrated to commemorate the victory of Goddess Durga (representing good) over the demon Mahishasura (representing evil).

During these nine days, each day is devoted to the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga. To worship these incarnations, each day is also assigned a colour.

Navratri Day 1 color: Fashion cues, ethnic wear inspiration from Bollywood celebs

Navratri 2021 day 1 colour is yellow. There are various reasons behind the colour yellow being the colour of day one. Yellow symbolises sunshine, warmth and happiness. It is a symbol of brightness that encompasses the spirit of the festival. On the first day of the festival, worshipers place a Kalash on Ghatasthapana. Shailputri avatar of Goddess Durga is worshipped on this day.

The nine days of Navratri also means dressing up in ethnic ensembles for everyone. Yellow is a colour that is most commonly found in women's wardrobes. Here are some Navratri ethnic inspiration from Bollywood divas to ace the Navratri day 1 colour.

Madhuri Dixit's indo-western outfit

When it comes to ethnic ensembles, Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit always comes to an individual's mind. The actor gives away some major ethnic ensemble goals with every one of her outfits. With Shararas being in these days, this floral printed indo-western outfit can be a fit for Navratri day one. The ethnic yellow blouse and a long shrug compliment the sharara. Just like the Dhak Dhak girl, the look can be completed by a pair of earrings and a cute pouch.

Vidya Balan's royal yellow Anarkali

Vidya Balan has always been an inspiration for fashionistas. The body positivity vibes of Vidya is unmatchable. For the first day of Navratri, a yellow Anarkali can be a royal pick for the day. Vidya Balan once donned a yellow Anarkali with golden accents. Her heavy earrings and the flower-studded bun was the highlight of her outfit.

Keep it simple like Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's floral-themed saree is an elegant pick for the day. Keeping the theme and the ambience in mind, one can keep it simple with this beautiful saree. The yellow high neck blouse is the highlight of this look.

Alia Bhatt's yellow lehenga

Alia Bhatt's lehenga is an ace choice to begin the nine-day festival. The embroidered blouse and skirt with an elegant dupatta can be carried on an auspicious day. Alia Bhatt's heavy necklace is the cherry on the cake.

(Image: @aliaabhatt/@madhuridixitnene/@vidyabalan/Instagram)