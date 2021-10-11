Navratri 2021: Fashion Cues From Alia, Vidya & Other B-town Celebs On Day 5 Of Festivities

Navratri is the celebration of good over evil. The festival is celebrated to commemorate the victory of Goddess Durga against the evil Mahishasura. The nine days of the festival are devoted to the nine incarnations of the Goddess. Each day also has a colour to worship these goddesses.

On the fifth day of Navratri, Goddess Katyayani is worshipped. The colour of day 5 is white, which signifies peace, purity and meditation. Here are some Navratri outfit inspirations from Bollywood divas.

Slay in a white lehenga this Navratri 2021

Lehengas are a perfect outfit for Garba lovers. Lehengas coordinate with twirls and turns in the dance. On the fifth day of Navratri. Kriti Sanon's white Lehenga with golden accents is enough for turning eyes. In 2020, the actor once donned a white lehenga with a matching blouse and dupatta. The skirt had some golden coloured embroidery which added to its elegance. Kriti completed her look by tying her hair in a bun and wearing some yellow, golden and silver coloured jewellery.

When it comes to taking inspiration from Madhuri Dixit's wardrobe, the outfit is going to be elegant and graceful. Madhuri once wore a white and silver long skirt. His blouse had a sheer accent that went up to her neck. The Dhak Dhak girl completed the outfit with silver jewellery. The outfit will be a fit for a Navratri party.

Alia Bhatt's off-white Salwar Suit

To keep it simple this Navratri, Alia Bhatt's off-white suit, with yellow and orange borders can do wonders. The comfortable outfit is not only elegant but graceful as well. Alia Bhatt wore light makeup and jewellery with this outfit.

Take Saree inspiration from Vidya and Katrina

Vidya Balan knows how to pair her eccentric jewellery with a stunning saree. Vidya once wore a white saree with a black sleeveless blouse. She accessorised her look with oxidised jewellery, a fit for every Navratri outfit. Keeping it simple, Vidya wore smokey eye makeup to complete her look.

Katrina Kaif's glamorous white and silver saree is a fit for the Navratri dinner party. All glammed up Katrina wore the saree with an embroidered blouse. Keeping her makeup to a minimum, she accessorised her look with stone studded earrings and bangles.

Image: Instagram/@kritisanon @aliaabhatt @balanvidya