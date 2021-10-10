Navratri 2021: Take Cues From Alia, Vidya & More Bollywood Divas To Wear Orange Today

The festival of Navratri is celebrated to commemorate the victory of Goddess Durga against the evil Mahishasura. During this nine-day festival, each day is devoted to the incarnations of Goddess Durga. Also, one colour is assigned to each day to worship these incarnations.

On the fourth day of the festival, the goddess Skandmata is worshipped. She is the mother of Lord Kartikeya. Navratri 2021 day 4's colour is orange. Orange symbolises happiness, brightness, and tranquillity. Here are some Navratri outfit inspirations from Bollywood divas.

Madhuri and Alia's orange lehengas

Madhuri Dixit's ethnic wardrobe has a separate fan base. The actor often gives outfit goals with her ethnic ensembles. In Navratri 2021, a retro-themed lehenga can be a perfect choice for those who are fond of unique but glamorous combinations. She wore an orange lehenga with a red blouse. The actor also donned a heavy yellow dupatta to complete her outfit. Here is how Madhuri aced the look.

Alia Bhatt's Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya wardrobe has some perfect Navratri outfits. In the film, the actor wore a simple but beautiful orange lehenga with a bandhani print dupatta. She paired it up with a yellow blouse. She left her hair open and wore some heavy earrings. Take a look at her outfit.

Kangana and Vidya give away some saree goals

When it comes to sarees, Vidya Balan's collection has no competition. The Kahani actor's graceful silk sarees and jewellery are perfect for any occasion. Here is how Vidya Balan carries a golden bordered orange saree with golden jewellery.

Kangana Ranaut has given some major saree goals with her Thalaivii promotions looks as well. The Queen actor stunned in a pink and golden bordered saree with a heavy necklace. She tied her hair in a bun and adorned the hairdo with some flowers. For some orange saree inspiration, Kangana's look is perfect.

Keep it simple like Katrina Kaif

For those who wish to keep it simple during this Navratri, an orange embroidered suit set is the best choice. Katrina Kaif's orange suit look seems trendy and elegant. With light makeup and minimum jewellery, the outfit looks much more graceful.

Image: Instagram/@madhuridixitnene @katrinakaif @kanganaranaut