Navratri 2021: Take Cues From Bollywood Divas Anushka, Kriti & Others To Wear Purple Today

The festival of Navratri 2021 will conclude on October 14 with its final day celebrations of Maha Navami. The final day is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil as it oi believed that Goddess Durga took the form of Mahishashura Mardini to defeat the demon, Mahishasura. The Hindu community worships nine incarnations of Goddess Durga during this festival.

On the last day of Navratri 2021, which began on October 7, Goddess Siddhidatri is worshipped by devotees. She is depicted as the most glorious of the incarnations of Goddess Durga. The colour of Maha Navami is purple which represents ambition, power and goal-setting. Here are some Navratri ethnic ideas from Bollywood's leading divas.

Suit inspirations from Kriti and Anushka

Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon slays in every outfit she wears. The Heropanti actor knows how to carry both western and ethnic looks. For the ninth day of Navratri, Kriti Sanon's purple coloured heavy look is definitely a fit. The golden and silver work on a heavy purple suit can only fill viewers with awe. Here is how Kriti Sanon donned the look.

Anushka Sharma can make any simple outfit look glamourous. At the time of her pregnancy, Anushka donned a comfortable lilac suit with light makeup. It is perfect for those who wish to go for a simple outfit on the last day of Navratri. Anushka Sharma did not wear any jewellery except her wedding ring and kept her makeup at a minimum.

Madhuri and Kangana stun all in heavy lehengas

Madhuri Dixit always leaves her fans in awe with her collection of ethnic ensembles. For Navami's ethnic wear inspiration, Madhuri Dixit's dreamy purple lehenga with pastel colour work is perfect. Madhuri donned the lehenga with a multicoloured dupatta. She accessorised the outfit with silver stone-studded jewellery.

Kangana Ranaut gives some major Indian outfit goals. The Queen actor has often stunned in ethnic ensembles and left her fans drooling over her. Kangana's purple and blue coloured ensemble can be recreated for a jaw-dropping look for Navratri. Here is how she donned the lehenga with heavy jewellery.

Janhvi Kapoor's glamorous purple saree

Saree lovers can take inspiration from Janhvi Kapoor for a glamorous look. The actor's purple saree is perfect for Navratri dinner. Here is how she completed her look with diamond jewellery and light makeup.

(Image: @kritsanon/@janhvikapoor/@anushkasharma/Instagram)