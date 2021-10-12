Navratri 2021: Take Cues From Madhuri, Katrina & More Bollywood Divas To Wear Blue Today

Commencing the celebratory season in India is the nine day-long festival of Navratri, marked to commemorate the victory of Goddess Durga against the evil Mahishasura. The Hindu community celebrates it with utmost devotion and worships the nine incarnations of the goddess, with one colour assigned to each day.

Navratri 2021 is being held from October 7 to 15, with devotees attending Pujas, singing prayers and keeping fasts. The Seventh-day of the festival is dedicated to Goddess Kalaratri, considered to be the fiercest and violent appearance of Goddess Durga. She is known as the erase of all fear, negative forces, ghosts, and evil, as well as fulfil the wishes of all her devotees. Navratri 2021 day 4's colour is Blue, which is associated with freedom, intuition, imagination, inspiration, and sensitivity. Here are some Navratri outfit inspirations from Bollywood divas.

Bollywood divas flaunting royal blue outfits

Madhuri Dixit

Bollywood's dancing queen has a mesmerising collection of Indian wear. The actor never ceased to impress the audience with her intricately woven and finely detailed ethnic ensembles. In Navratri 2021, a sky blue coloured lehenga with floral print work is perfect for those wanting to get a glamourous yet easy-going look. The actor has paired it up with silver accessories to complete her look.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's royal blue saree for her best friend's wedding makes for a stunning pick this Navratri. The outfit has a ruffle detailing towards the bottom with the same coloured detailing on the blouse as well borders. Pairing it up with a messy low ponytail, the actor's baby pink maang tika and accessories make for the perfect colour combination.

Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood's most sought after fashionista, Sonam Kapoor's light blue outfit with floral embellishments gives a fresh breezy take on choosing your outfit. The frock style piece that Sonam wore for Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga promotions has been neatly styled with a braided bun hairstyle, decorated with flowers as well as simple earrings.

Katrina Kaif

Raising the bar with a floral lehenga in different shades of blue is Katrine Kaif, whose outfit represents elegance. The low cut blouse paired with a pocketed skirt and dupatta is perfect for the festive season. The actor has kept her hair open with a middle parting and opted for heavy jewellery set to enhance the look.

Shraddha Kapoor

Concluding the list is Shraddha's regal blue coordinate set, with blue beaded wok across the skirt. The blouse has a net detailing on the shoulders, with the actor opting for a heavy maang tika and straight hair to keep her look minimal yet stylish.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SONAM KAPOOR/ @MADHURIDIXITNENE/ @KATRINA KAIF)