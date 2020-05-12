Navya Nanda's new initiative hailed by B-Town stars, rumoured beau Meezaan gives shoutout

All of 21, Navya Naveli Nanda has got herself involved in various initiatives. After joining hands with mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda for a fashion label, the youngster has now come up with a healthcare initiative. Days after completing her graduation, she has set up a platform along with partners to cater to the health needs of women.

Through Aara Health, Navya Nanda, along with Ahilya Mehta⁣, Mallika Sahney⁣ and Pragya Saboo have set up a virtual healthcare platform that ‘aims to empower, educate and diagnose in a confident, safe and reliable manner.’ The platform’s mission statement read: 'Encouraging women to make empowered and educated health choices using Aara’s safe, confidential, scientifically reliable products, tools and services.' 'Bringing back the soul in Healthcare', was their tagline.

The launch of the initiative grabbed the attention of the stars of the film industry including from uncle Abhishek Bachchan and other stars like Zoya Akhtar, Athiya Shetty and Akanasha Ranjan Kapoor.

A notable name to give out a shoutout was Jaaved Jaaferi’s son Meezaan Jaffrey. The actor has been rumoured to be in a relationship with Navya for some time. The Malaal actor congratulated Navya and wrote that he felt ‘’proud’ along with a heart emoji.

Here's the post

At the time of the release of his debut Malaal in July last year, the rumours of the duo’s closeness had surfaced with pictures going viral. However, the actor had then denied the reports.

Meezaan has been working on Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal and Pranitha Subhash. Meanwhile, Navya had made headlines after grandfather Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek had congratulated her for graduation and the celebrations set up at home itself by Shweta.

