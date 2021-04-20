Navya Nanda Brings Light To Remarkable Achievements By These Female Wrestlers Amidst IPL

Actor Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda took to her Instagram handle to celebrate women in sports who recently accomplished outstanding achievements but could not get media coverage amidst the Indian Premier League (IPL) and football leagues. The 24-year-old model celebrated the triumphs of Indian wrestlers Sarita Mor, Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Malik, and Divya Sain at the 2021 Asian Wrestling Championships that took place from April 13 to April 18 in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Navya shared photos of these remarkable women from the league on Tuesday morning and wrote about their accomplishments in detail in the caption and how India was proud of them.

Navya Nada celebrates outstanding triumphs of Indian Women wrestlers

Navya Nanda wrote in the caption, "As we all watch the IPL & football leagues, let’s lend our eyes to these successes too. I wanted to bring these achievements and women to light since they have not been given their due with coverage/reporting. It is a matter of GREAT pride for the country as @saritamor62 emerged as the FIRST INDIAN WOMAN to win 2 consecutive gold medals in the Asian Wrestling Championships on Thursday.''

''Superstar Indian wrestler @vineshphogat wins a gold medal in the Asian Wrestling Championships, dominating a depleted field. It was her seventh podium finish at the Asian Championship! 19 year old @anshumalik57___ wins her FIRST gold medal at the Asian Championship. @divya_kakran68 emerged as the second Indian woman to secure two gold medals in the Asian wrestling championships. India now has seven medals from the women's event as we won four gold, a silver and two bronze medals in this edition. To these incredible women - We are watching you. We support you. And we salute you! You make us, & this entire country PROUD."

Actor Karishma Kapoor applauded their victories and wrote several clapping hands, a thumbs-up, and red heart emoticons in the comments to which Navya replied with red heart emoticons. Film director Zoya Akhtar was also astonished and wrote "Outstanding!!!" in the comments. Her followers appreciated her gesture to promote these remarkable Indian women in sports and their achievements that often get overshadowed and wrote comments like "Appreciated", "really happy to see that you are sharing the news", and such comments.

A sneak peek of Navya Nanda's Instagram

Navya Nanda recently shared an update on one of her development projects in rural India. Navya and her organizations have inaugurated their first 'Period Positive Home' in Gadchiroli. Sharing the photos of the inauguration ceremony in the village she wrote in the caption that they were planning to build 6 more homes like those. Its purpose is to fight against the age-old custom of banishment of women to huts during menstruation. After thanking the foundation that helped her to execute this project she wrote a quote on menstruation in the caption, "Menstruation is the only blood not born from violence, yet it’s the one that disgusts you the most".

