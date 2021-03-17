Navya Nanda Shares Sweet Family Photo On Parents' Birthday, Says 'Nothing Better Than You'

Navya Nanda took to Instagram on March 16, 2021, with a sweet family portrait to celebrate her parents' birthdays. Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her husband Nikhil Nanda, celebrate their birthdays a mere day apart so Navya Nanda chose to wish them together via her Instagram post. Her caption read, “happy birthday mom & dadðŸ–¤ nothing better than you.” The picture Navya Nanda shared showed Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Nikhil Nanda, Agastya Nanda and herself all huddled up as they posed for the picture. A cake topped with a single candle can be seen on the table in front of them. The family of four are all sporting huge smiles as they gaze into the camera.

Navya Nanda's wish for her parents

Navya Nanda’s followers reached out in the comments to convey their wishes and regards to Navya’s parents on their birthdays. Many fans wished the couple and invoked God’s blessings on them on the special occasion. Some also said that the Nanda family was a beautiful and they were always happy to see photos and videos of them on social media. One confused commenter also remarked that Shweta’s birthday was on the 17th and Nikhil’s was on the 18th and asked why Navya was wishing the two of them together. The post has received 137 comments and 24.2k likes as of now, with the number increasing by the hour as people heap the couple with wishes.

Navya Nanda went a step further and posted a story on the occasion of Shweta Bachchan’s birthday as well. The throwback picture she shared had the words ‘happy birthday mom’ followed by a small black heart. The picture showed a small Navya Nanda and a very young Shweta Bachchan Nanda captured sharing a candid moment. The two seem to be at a party of sorts in the picture if the pink streamers at the back are any indication.

Navya Nanda is standing with her hands outstretched in front of her in the picture while Shweta Bachchan is seated. Shweta is looking at her daughter with a wide smile on her face. Shweta is wearing a blue salwar suit while baby Navya is wearing a little white dress.

