Navya Nanda's Bday: Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Send Warm Wishes With Adorable Throwbacks

Actor Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter and Abhishek Bachchan’s niece Navya Nanda turned a year older on December 6. The young entrepreneur who recently graced as a special guest with mother Shweta Nanda on Kaun Banega Crorepati received adorable wishes from her family members. Shweta took a stroll down memory lane and shared a throwback picture from Navya’s childhood while pouring her love. On the other hand, Abhishek shared a glimpse of young Navya on Instagram.

Navya, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, has created a name for herself as an entrepreneur who is working on social causes close to her heart. On the special occasion, Shweta Bachchan shared a picture showcasing Navya’s notorious looks where she is seen holding Birthday balloons. “Happy Birthday PRECIOUS. Shine your light bright everywhere you go,” she wrote. Navya reacted to the post and shared a red heart emoji in the comments section.

Navya Nanda receives birthday wishes from mother Shweta and uncle Abhishek Bachchan

Apart from Shweta, her brother Abhishek also took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of Navya on his Instagram account and wrote, “Happy Birthday my dearest Navya! So, so proud of the lady you’ve grown to become. Love you. @navyananda.” The birthday girl Navya also shared some pictures on her birthday and received numerous wishes from her fans and friends.

Despite hailing from a family full of superstars, Navya has managed to create a name for herself. She is the co-founder of Aara Health which is a women-centric health tech company. The venture was co-founded by three other young women Pragya Sahoo, Ahilya Mehta, and Mallika Sahaney. The aim of the company is to provide scientifically backed healthcare products for women in India.

Apart from Aara Health, the young lady is also the co-founder of Project Naveli which aims to provide women with access to resources and opportunities that will allow for economic and social empowerment. Meanwhile, Navya and mother Shweta graced the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 which is hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. The mom and daughter duo appeared for a special episode as the game show completed its 1000 episodes.

IMAGE: Instagram/NavyaNanda/AbhishekBachchan