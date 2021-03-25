Navya Naveli Nanda Shares Her Pictures On Instagram, Friends Shower Love In Comments

Navya Naveli Nanda took to her Instagram on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, to share a collage of four of her pictures. The pictures taken on a casually dressed day have been receiving major love from Navya’s friends. Read along and take a look at the post here and know more about it.

Navya Naveli Nanda's friend’s shower her with compliments on her pics

Navya wore a black crop top in her pictures, with subtle makeup, and had her hair open. She also added a chunky necklace for an accessory. In the first picture, she looked on the side, and in the other three, she looked into the camera, flashing a grin for the last one.

For the caption, Navya kept it simple and added a "green heart" emoji. The post has more than 58k likes since it was shared on her feed. The comments under the post have a series of compliments from her friends from the industry, including Khushi Kapoor, who wrote, “Coming 2 u” and Navya replied to it saying, “fast!”. Take a look at some of the comments under the post, here.

Navya Naveli Nanda on the work front

The 24-year-old started her own company along with a bunch of friends last year. The health tech and wellness company named Aara Wellness recently launched its e-commerce website in January 2021. Talking about the same, Navya wrote, “9 months ago, @pragyasaboo @mallika414 @ahilyamehta and I came together to start Aara Health, a health tech and wellness company with a deep focus on design. After many months of hard work, pivots & long nights, we are SO excited to announce that we will soon be launching our new digital e-commerce experience where we will sell products aimed at improving the general health and wellness of women at large”.

Navya Naveli Nanda has also started an initiative that fights the age-long patriarchal rules of the society, It is called Project Naveli and the tagline reads "Banish Taboos Not Women”. Talking about the initiative, Nanda wrote, “This project is extremely close to my heart. Fighting for women to reach their full potential, be recognised for who they are & celebrating their achievements has always been something I will work towards. Project Naveli is my effort towards creating a more equal world, where opportunities are not taken but given”.

Promo Courtesy: Navya Nanda's Instagram



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.