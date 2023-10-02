Navya Naveli Nanda Walks Ramp At Paris Fashion Week, Shweta Bachchan Shares BTS Moments

Shweta Bachchan was recently at Paris, the city of lights, with mother Jaya Bachchan in tow. The two were there in order to see Navya Naveli Nanda make her ramp debut at the currently ongoing Paris Fashion Week. Shweta Bachchan shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the gala event, also sharing details on her and her mother's Paris jaunt.

3 things you need to know

The Paris Fashion Week commenced on September 25 and will continue on till October 3.

Navya Naveli Nanda made her debut at L'Oreal Paris' Walk Your Worth show.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also walked the same ramp as Navya.

Shweta Bachchan shares BTS photos from Paris Fashion Week

Shweta Bachchan took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from her time at L'Oreal Paris' Walk You Worth show at the Paris Fashion Week. She attended the event with mother Jaya Bachchan in tow. The mother-daughter duo can be seen posing a selfie among the many photos shared. The post also carries footage of the venue - just beneath the Eiffel Tower - before the show started. Shweta also shared pictures of Navya, joining her mother and grandmother in the audience after her ramp debut was done with.

(Shweta Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan at Paris Fashion Week | Image: shwetabachchan/Instagram)

(Navya Naveli Nanda at Paris Fashion Week | Image: shwetabachchan/Instagram)

(Jaya Bachchan, Navya Nanda and Shweta Bachchan at Paris Fashion Week | Image: shwetabachchan/Instagram)

Besides, Shweta also shared details of everything Jaya and she did in Paris. The star daughter revealed that most of their time in the city of lights was spent roaming and eating - more of the latter than the former. She also shared how both the ladies were fighting back tears as they watched Navya make her ramp debut. An excerpt from Bachchan's elaborate caption reads, "... She wore red, the Eiffel Tower turned pink, and we went home very proud, very emotional, and very hungry..."

The Walk You Worth show was a star-studded affair

The Walk You Worth show in Paris saw L'Oreal Paris brand ambassador Aishwarya Rai Bachchan take the ramp. Navya, Aishwarya's niece, marked her debut on the same ramp. Among other eminent faces in the lineup were Kendall Jenner, Camila Cabello and Elle Fanning.