Navya Naveli Nanda Wishes Meezaan Jaaferi On His Birthday; Here's How He Reacts

Javed Jaaferi's beloved son Meezaan Jaaferi rings in his 32nd birthday today, i.e. March 9, 2021. Among the many who wished the Malaal actor on his birthday is Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter and Meezaan's rumoured ladylove, Navya Naveli Nanda. Earlier today, Navya took to her Instagram Stories to share an old photograph of Meezaan to wish him a "Happy Birthday" and the latter was all hearts about the same.

Although there has been a lot of buzz around Meezaan Jaaferi and Navya Naveli Nanda's relationship for quite some time now, neither of them have confirmed the same or made their courtship official yet. However, Navya's birthday wish for Meezan recently fueled the rumours of their togetherness among fans and went on to make headlines as well. On Tuesday, the beloved daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda took to her Instagram Stories to wish her rumoured lover on his special day by posting an old photograph of the birthday boy from back in October 2019.

In the picture, the Bollywood actor could be seen posing in front of the backdrop during a light show of an art gallery. Along with sharing Meezan's mesmerising picture on Instagram, Navya wrote, “Happy birthday @meezaanj". Check out Navya Naveli Nanda's Instagram Story below:

Soon after Navya's birthday wish surfaced on social media, Meezan was quick to react to the same on his Instagram handle. The one-film-old actor re-posted his girlfriend's post on his IG Story and went all hearts as he reacted with a black-heart emoji. Take a look:

Meanwhile, after marking his debut in Bollywood alongside Sharmin Sehgal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Malaal, Meezaan Jaaferi is all set to take the silver screen by storm with the spiritual sequel of 2003's cult film Hungama, titled Hungama 2. He will be seen sharing the screen space with Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Pranitha Subhash, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Joshi and Johny Lever in this upcoming Priyadarshan directorial.

Back in February, the actor wrapped up the shooting of Hungama 2 and penned a heartfelt note for the entire team to bid them farewell. Although he revealed that the upcoming comedy film will be released on the big screen soon, Hungama 2's release date has been kept under wraps by the makers as of yet.

