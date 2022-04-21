Navya Naveli Tweaks Recent Post After Sparking Dating Rumours With Siddhant Chaturvedi

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda was recently in the news after she sparked dating rumours with Gehraiyaan actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. The speculations about the duo began after Navya's post on Monday, in which she was seen on a terrace at a hill station.

Chaturvedi also shared glimpses from his trip to Rishikesh, in which fans spotted a similar rooftop. Navya Naveli has now changed the caption of her post after the speculations about her dating the actor became the talk of the town.

Navya Naveli's Instagram post

Navya Naveli had earlier shared a post of herself looking beautiful in white as she sat on the rooftop and gave fans a glimpse of the moon and sky. She captioned the image, "photographed by the (star emoji)". However, it has now come to the attention of fans that she edited the caption of her post, which initially also had a shooting star and white star emoji.

It is possible she changed the emoij on her post as she and Chaturvedi have recently been commenting with sun and moon emoijs on each other's posts.

Have a look at her post here:

Is Navya dating Siddhant Chaturvedi?

Siddhant Chaturvedi recently took to her social media account and shared a candid picture of himself against the background of a beautiful sunset. He captioned the picture, "There’s a bench on a hilltop somewhere, Waiting for our old age conversations…" Navya took to the comments section and commented with a sun emoticon and netizens replied to her comment saying, "caught red-handed" and "We know you two are dating".

Apart from changing the caption of her post, Navya has also deleted the sun emoticon from Chaturvedi's comments section. Siddhant Chaturvedi also often comments on Navya's posts with some unique emojis and leaves fans speculating on whether he is dating her.

It is the duo's connection with the sun and moon emojis that have left netizens speculating about their relationship. Fans' doubts began to become more clear after Siddhant shared a video montage from his trip to Rishikesh and captioned the clip, "Apna Mann aur Moon dono clear!" Fans flooded the captions section of the post believing the duo is together, even though they have not made any mention of being in a relationship or posted any pictures together.

(Image: @siddhantchaturvedi/@navyananda/Instagram)