Navya Naveli's Post Featuring 'white Hair' Gets Sweet Reaction From Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan is known to share a close-knit bond with his sister Shweta Bachchan children Navya Naveli and Agastya, evident in their social media exchanges and posts. Navya recently flaunted her white hair in an Instagram post, which not only drew reactions from fans but also her uncle Abhishek. The gorgeous picture of Navya clad in a saree caught the Guru actor's eye as he dropped a sweet emoticon.

Navya Naveli's recent post gets a sweet reaction from Abhishek Bachchan

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, January 22, Navya dropped two candid glimpses of her oozing charm in a light pink saree with silver embroidered work on the borders. She amped up her look with a gorgeous neckpiece and earrings while leaving her tresses open. In the caption, she wrote, "ft. my white hair :)". Take a look.

Navya received love and adulation from her fans, who dropped comments like, "Stunner", "Pretty", "Beautiful" among others. Navya's uncle Abhishek dropped a smiley hug emoticon, while Sikandar Kher and designer Monisha Jaising dropped red heart emoticons. Even actor Angad Bedi wrote, "Soo Soo nice @navyananda" to which she responded with a red heart emoticon.

Recently, Navya Naveli shared monochrome glimpses of her, captioning it with a coffee mug emoji. She could be seen relaxing in her pyjamas with a horse and greenery in her background. Along with fans, the picture caught Deepika Padukone's attention. The Gehraiyaan actor called Navya a beauty in the comments section with Navya reacting to it with a red heart emoji.

Earlier, superstar Amitabh Bachchan heaped praises on his granddaughter by penning a heartfelt note and describing why he is a proud grandfather. Sharing a video of her playing the piano, he wrote, "the admiration and pride of a Grandfather towards his Granddaughter, Navya Naveli .. self-taught, playing through memory .. digitally graduated, started her own business, works and constructs platforms for deprived women, apprentices on management for Father’s family business .. and sorts out all my mobile computer glitches!![sic]." "Love you my dearest." He further added, "Who says daughters are not an asset to the family!!![sic],"

Image: INSTAGRAM/ @NAVYA NAVELI NANDA/ @ABHISHEK BACHCHAN