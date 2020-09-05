'Nawabzaade' Cast: Details About The Cast Of The Film And Their Characters

Nawabzaade is a Hindi romantic comedy movie that released in 2018. The movie is helmed by Jayesh Pradhan and produced by Lizelle D'Souza under R.D. Entertainment and Mayur K. Barot. The plot of Nawabzaade revolves around the story of three best friends who fall in love with the same girl.

The movie shows how their friendship changes over the course and their comical attempts to woo a girl. A lot of people have been curious about the Nawabzaade cast and Nawabzaade characters. For all the people who are curious to know about it, here is a look at the Nawabzaade cast.

Nawabzaade cast

Dharmesh Yelande as Salim

Dharmesh Yelande had played the role of Salim in the cast of Nawabzaade. He is one of the three friends who are trying to woo a girl. Dharmesh Yelande is a popular dancer and choreographer. Over the years he has been part of several dance reality shows like Boogie Woogie, Dance India Dance, Dance Ke Superstars, etc. He has also featured in several films like ABCD – Anybody Can Dance, ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D, Banjo, etc.

Also Read | Himansh Kohli Tests Positive For COVID-19, On Complete Bed Rest For Next Two Weeks

Punit Pathak as Abhishek

The cast of Nawabzaade featured Punit Pathak in the role of Abhishek. He is also a renowned dancer, actor and choreographer. He became a household name with his stint in Dance India Dance’s second season. Since then he appeared in many dance reality TV shows as a participant, mentor and also as a judge. He made his Bollywood debut with the movie ABCD – Anybody Can Dance. The actor also won the show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi’s ninth season last year.

Also Read | 'Aashram' Actor Aditi Pohankar's Family, Career, Net Worth And Other Details

Raghav Juyal as Karan

Dancer, choreographer, actor and TV host Raghav Juyal had played the role of Karan in the cast of Nawabzaade. He shot to fame with Dance India Dance’s season 3. He is also dubbed as King of Slow motion for his unmatched dance moves in slow motion style and his unique slow-motion walk. He is also known by his stage name Crockroaxz. He made his debut as an actor in Bollywood with the movie Sonali Cable in 2014. He was recently seen in the movie Street Dancer 3D.

Also Read | Ananya Panday's Pictures Take Us Inside Her Lush House In Mumbai; Check Them Out

Isha Rikhi as Sheetal

Isha Rikhi had played the character of Sheetal in the cast of Nawabzaade. The three boys are trying to woo her for marriage in Nawabzaade. Isha Rikhi made her debut in Bollywood with Nawabzaade. She is a popular Punjabi actor and has appeared in movies like Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De, Happy Go Lucky, Mere Yaar Kamine, What the Jatt among others.

Also Read | 'Uthama Puthiran' Cast: List Of Actors And Characters They Play In This Romantic Comedy

Who is the actor and actress of Nawabzaade?

The movie does not feature a single actor and actress duo. Nawabzaade cast features three actors and an actress. The dancer and actor trio of Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal and Punit Pathak had played the male leads of the movie. Isha Rikhi has played the female lead in the movie.

Here are other actors in the cast of Nawabzaade

Zakir Hussain as Ram Kishore

Mukesh Tiwari as Raghavan Ghatge

Vinod Nahardih as Chacha

Vijay Raaz as Inspector Kathor

Promo Image Credits: A still from Nawabzaade trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.