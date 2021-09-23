Nawazuddin Reveals Why 'achieving Stardom Or Buying House' Is Not Important To Him

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's first English feature film, No Land's Man has recently bagged a nomination for the Kim Jiseok Award at the Busan International Film festival in 2021. In conversation with Hindustan Times, Nawazuddin expressed his happiness that the film is going to Busan, which is a 'hub for Korean films.'

Speaking about the nomination, Nawazuddin acknowledged that 'Korean cinema is at the top of their game right now.' He said that they are 'churning out some of the best films like Minari (that released in 2020 on the online streaming giant, Amazon Prime Video).' He stated that he is 'happy' that the film is going to Busan which is a 'hub for Korean films.'

The Sacred Games actor shared that he was approached for The Rapist but he could not do it because of his 'prior commitments.' Nawazuddin added that he hopes that either one of them wins. No Land's Man will be competing with Aparna Sen's directorial venture, The Rapist, for the prestigious award at BIFF. Nawazuddin further called Sen a 'wonderful director' and congratulated her and her team.

Speaking about his definition of success, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor said that doing an English feature film is not the benchmark for him. Nawaz said things like 'achieving superstardom, buying a house, getting a break in the industry, don't matter to him. He explained that when he is able to 'project a certain emotion in the way he wanted it to in a particular scene,' that is important.

The film sees Nawaz sharing screen space with talented actors from all across the world. The Manjhi star looks at it as a 'big learning.' The actor said that in the web series McMafia, he worked with Israeli, British, and American actors. In No Land's Man, he stated there is an Australian actor opposite him, along with other actors from China, Britain, and America. Nawaz said that this helped him 'understand their process of approaching a character.'

Penned and helmed by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, No Land's Man is set on a journey of a South Asian man, who's life gets complicated after meeting an Australian woman in the US. The plot deals with issues like fascism and the identity crisis faced by people. The film also stars Eisha Chopra, Tahsan Rahman Khan among others.

