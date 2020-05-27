Nawazuddin-Anurag And Ajay-Rohit: A Look At Bollywood's Power-packed Actor-director Duos

There is no particular formula to make a movie successful. Bollywood has witnessed many commercial films featuring A-lister actors who have tanked at the box office. Having said that, some actor-director combos like Anurag Kashyap & Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rohit Shetty & Ajay Devgn have always managed to deliver blockbuster hits to the audiences. Time and again their collaboration have created magic at the box office. Read to know which pair was much loved by the audience.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Anurag Kashyap

Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Anurag Kashyap have now become one of the best actor-director combos of the Bollywood film fraternity. The duo first collaborated together for the crime film Black Friday where Nawazuddin essayed a small role of Asgar Mukadam. Later, the actor made a special appearance in Dev.D as a band singer at the wedding.

As Nawazuddin Siddiqui was rising to become one of the most critically acclaimed stars, he joined hands with Anurag Kashyap for several projects which have now become Nawaz’s unforgettable performances. Gangs of Wassepur Part 1 and Part 2 were two more crime movies helmed by Anurag wherein Nawazuddin Siddiqui essayed one of his most critically acclaimed roles of Faizal Khan. Raman Raghav 2.0 was another crime-based psychological thriller movie of the duo which received positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Their last project together was 2017’s sports-drama Mukkabaaz where Nawazuddin was seen portraying the role of a Baaraat Singer.

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty is another partnership that has proved to be extremely successful. Their first project together was 2003’s action-thriller Zameen and since then fans have only seen their partnership flourished. Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn collaborated for many chartbusters hit movies like the Golmaal series which is one of the much-loved comedy film series by the audiences.

Their action movies like Singham and Singham Returns are mass entertainers that have been highly acclaimed. Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn have carved a niche for themselves in Bollywood for comedy and action movies. All the Best and Bol Bachchan are other comedy movies where the duo took the viewers on a roller coaster ride of laughter.

