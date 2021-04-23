Nawazuddin Siddiqui Asks Fans If They Were More Creative As A Child; Soha Ali Khan Reacts

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently appeared in a brand promotion video wherein he asked his followers if they felt more creative as a child. In the video, he talks about being daring and creative. Here's how several celebrities, including Soha Ali Khan, reacted to his question. Check out.

Nawaz's question for fans

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently took to his Instagram handle to share a brand promotion video. The actor in the video said, "I was 10 years old when I won the Best Actor Award. Actually, I was not really a kid, but my thinking was like a 10-year-old kid, creative and daring. We are at our creative best as a child." In the caption, he asked his followers, ''Don’t you feel you were more creative as a child?''

Soha Ali Khan's reaction to the video

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's video caught the attention of several celebrities along with his fans. The video, which garnered hundreds of thousands of views, was much appreciated by Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan. She wrote ''Thank you Nawaz for reminding us that there is a child in each one of us! The world can be our playground if we think creatively like a child''.

Several other celebrities also commented on Nawaz's post. Indian actor Radhika Apte also commented on the post. She wrote 'This is very true. One should never lose their childlike passion while chasing their dreams'. Here are other celebrities who agreed with Nawaz.

Soha Ali Khan completely agreed with Nawaz as she also reposted Nawaz's video on her Instagram. In the caption of her post, she wrote, ''Love the way children think with their open minds and full potential. This is a reminder that we all need to let our inner child out and #CreateLikeAChild.'' Take a look at her post.

On Nawaz's work front

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently appeared in some music videos including B Praak's Baarish Ki Jaaye and two songs from his upcoming film Bole Chudiyan. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's movie Bole Chudiyan is directed by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui. The actor will also appear in the upcoming film Jogira Sara Ra Ra opposite Neha Sharma. The film is directed by Kushan Nandy while Ghalib Asadbhopali has written the screenplay.

