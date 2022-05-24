After representing the country at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui is now attending the French Riviera Film Festival. The actor is spending his time interacting with many celebrities from across the global film industry at the film festival. He was also recently awarded with Excellence in Cinema award, following which, the actor shared some pictures with international stars.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed he received the Excellence in Cinema award at the French Riviera Film Festival. The actor mentioned how he was spending his evening with several global stars, which even got better when he received the honour. The actor was awarded the honour by two-time Emmy Award-winning star Vincent De Paul. He also shared warm greetings with many other celebrities from around the world. In his photos, the Sacred Games star could be seen interacting with Turkish actor Cansel Elcin, Polish actor Jaroslaw Marszewski, Sex And The City star Gilles Marini and the film festival's co-founder Nicole Muj.

Sharing the photos from the event, the actor stated that he had a memorable time at the film festival, interacting with many iconic faces. He wrote, "Receiving the Excellence In Cinema Award at the French Riviera Film Festival made the wonderful evening all the more special." "Memorable time spent with the amazing Cinema Artists from across the Globe was a beautiful feeling," he added.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui at Cannes 2022

Before the French Riviera Film Festival, Nawazuddin Siddiqui attended Cannes 2022. The actor was a part of the 11-celebrity delegation that graced the event's red carpet to represent the country. As it was the first time India was given the Country Of Honour at the film festival, the Indian delegation was led by Union Minister Anurag Thakur. At the Indian pavilion, several actors, including Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Siddiqui, many shared their views about Cannes.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui took the mic and recounted a funny incident from Cannes 2013 red carpet. He then mentioned how he is happy that such an initiative is being taken for the Indian cinema as the country has a large number of stories. He said, "I am happy such an initiative is being taken towards Indian cinema. Our country has a huge number of stories that may be very local but can definitely work well at a global level." "Every corner of our country has a story and we would love to have the support to help them shine," he added.

Image: Instagram/@nawazuddin._siddiqui