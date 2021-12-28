Nawazuddin Siddiqui Bags Lead Role In Punjabi Film 'Kala Shah Kala' Hindi Remake: Report

After the remake of Nani's 2019 Telugu sports-drama Jersey, now the Punjabi rom-com Kala Shah Kala will also be remade in Hindi. As per a report by Pinkvilla, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be leading the cast. A source close to the development has stated that Nawazuddin Siddiqui has really liked the story and has agreed to be a part of the project.

According to the source, the paperwork and other formalities are yet to be finalised and the film is expected to go on the floors in 2022. The source said that the makers are currently working on finalising the dates and the female lead is yet to be finalised.

A brief about Kala Shah Kala

Kala Shah Kala is a 2019 Indian-Punjabi language romantic comedy that is produced by Infantry Pictures and Naughty Men Productions in association with Dreamiyata Entertainment. The film is directed and written by Amarjit Singh. The Punjabi rom-com stars Binnu Dhillon, Sargun Mehta, and Jordan Sandhu.

The story of the film revolves around a charming man who struggles to find the love of his life because of his dark complexion. The film was first scheduled to release on 15 March 2019 but opened early on 14 February 2019. It got positive reviews and earned over ₹19 crore worldwide, becoming India's 21st highest-grossing Punjabi film.

Nawaz on work front

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has a bunch of projects lined up, including Heropanti 2, an upcoming Hindi-language romantic action film, which is a sequel to the 2014 film Heropanti. The film has been directed by Ahmed Khan and written by Rajat Arora. The film, which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, stars Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. Apart from that, Nawazuddin has also been approached for the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film, Irul, starring Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir and Darshana Rajendran.

Recently, Siddiqui was honoured with Best Film and Best Actor awards for Sudhir Mishra's 'Serious Men' at the Filmfare OTT Awards. The Sacred Games actor took to his Instagram handle and shared the same. He wrote, "Winning it in a row. Year 2020 for #RaatAkeliHai for Best Film & Best Actor. Year 2021 for #SeriousMen again for Best Film & Best Actor

Such recognitions motivates me to keep on experimenting. Congratulations team #SeriousMen @sejtherage #SudhirMishra

Thank You @filmfare (sic)".

(Image: @nawazuddin._siddiqui/Instagram)