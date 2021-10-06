Nawazuddin Siddiqui Begins Shooting Of Supernatural Thriller 'Adbhut' With Diana Penty

Director Sabbir Khan's supernatural thriller Adbhut, featuring versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Diana Penty, and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the lead, has begun its shooting today. The Sacred Games actor who had previously collaborated with Khan for the 2017 action-dance film Munna Michael along with Tiger Shroff, took to Instagram and shared the announcement with a teaser of the film. Scheduled to be released in 2022, Adbhut is produced by Sony Pictures Films India and Sabbir Khan Films. This is going to be the second collaboration after Khan's yet-to-be-released feature Nikamma, starring, Abhimanyu Dasani, Shirley Setia, and others in key roles. While sharing the excitement to be on board for the supernatural thriller Adbhut, the 47-year-old actor wrote, “The #Adbhut journey begins! It will be a thrilling process of exploring such a character with Director @sabbir24x7 Looking forward to this.” Khan, who has helmed high octane action films like Heropanti and Baaghi, told PTI that he is thrilled to collaborate with Sony for Adbhut.

"After Nikamma, this is the second film that will be produced by Sony Pictures Films India and Sabbir Khan Films. We always seem to be on the same page when it comes to cinematic experiences and creative direction and we are equally excited about this story that brings together a powerhouse ensemble like Nawazuddin, Diana, Shreya, and Rohan. We hope the film will engage the audiences in a big way," the director said in a statement. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the forthcoming film. The teaser called the movie the ‘most shocking film of the year’ that shows Nawazuddin Siddiqui interrogating a lady while asking about the presence of spirits around her. The intriguing background score and music are set to send chills down the spine of the viewers.

Fans of the actor were amazed to see the teaser and expressed their excitement to see Nawzuddin Siddiqui on the big screen after a long gap. One of the users wrote, “Sir ap k movies k liye humesha wait krti hu, love ur acting.” Another user wrote, “Nawaz sir trailer is awesome m waiting.” A third user asked the actor about the film’s genre. “Is it a haunted film sir?” she wrote.

Image: Instagram/@nawazuddin._siddiqui