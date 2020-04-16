Throwback Thursday: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Charged Only 1 Rupee To Star In 'Manto'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, in a media interview, revealed the reason behind charging only Rs 1 for Nandita Das' Manto. He stated that after reading the script, he realised that his thought-process resemblances to that of Saadat Hasan Manto (a Pakistani writer). So, he felt it was not right to charge remuneration for playing someone close to his real-self on screen. However, being a professional actor, he cannot do a film for free, so he charged 1 rupee as his fee for Manto. Further in the interview, he exclaimed to lack the ferociousness Manto had, however, he believed he had the same courage as the writer.

Manto, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal in the lead, traverses through short stories written by Manto on the India-Pakistan partition in 1947. The film released in 2019 and opened to positive reviews. However, Manto could not gain the expected returns.

What's next for Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be next seen in Tannishtha Chatterjee's Roam Rome Mein. The movie, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Valentina Corti, and Tannishtha Chatterjee in the lead, narrates the tale of a brother who goes on a search for his missing sister; his journey ends up in Rome. The posters of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer were recently released, amping up the expectations of the movie-goers.

Besides the upcomer, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is working on brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui's debut Bollywood directorial. The movie, titled Bole Chudiyan, also features Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role. The upcomer is touted to be a romantic-comedy. Thereafter, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in an array of films. He has Nikhil Allug's The Maya Tape and Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's No Land's Man, among others.

