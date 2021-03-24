Nawazuddin Siddiqui Drops In Thrilling Surprise For Fans; Urges Them To Stay Tuned

As Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been gearing up for a couple of his movies, he recently shared a glimpse of one of his upcoming movies on social media. He gave a sneak peek into a vibrant photo of himself along with his co-actor from the sets of his upcoming movie Baarish Ki Jaaye. He even made his fans curious about a surprise that he had planned to unveil on the same day.

A surprise about Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s latest movie

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently took to his Instagram handle and shared this photo with all his fans in which he can be seen in a cool look wearing a pair of blue pants and a printed shirt. He also put on a brown coloured jacket and added a black scarf around his neck. In the photo, Nawazuddin Siddiqui can be seen standing next to his Baarish Ki Jaaye co-actor Sunanda Sharma, who is sitting in a yellow coloured car wearing a yellow top and a long blue skirt.

In the caption, he stated how there was a surprise that was planned to be released on his Instagram reels at 6 pm and then urged all his fans to stay tuned for it. He also tagged some of the cast members of Baarish Ki Jaaye. All the fans took to Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s photo on Instagram and dropped in hearts and fire symbols for the actor. Many fans also stated that they were excited about his surprise and added that they liked his new look from the movie. Many of the fans also wished all the best to the actor for his upcoming movies and even stated how “fabulous” he looked in his photo. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s photo on Instagram.





Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently added this photo of the cast of the movie and stated in the caption how he just saw the teaser. He then stated that he could not wait further to share it with all his fans and then mentioned it was slated to release the next day on Desi Melodies' Youtube Channel. All his fans were delighted to see his post and added heart-eyed emojis to depict their amazement at his upcoming teaser.

Image Source- Nawazuddin Siddiqui Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.