Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Movies That Were Helmed By Actor-turned-directors

Nawazuddin Siddiqui made his acting debut with small-time roles in movies like Sarfarosh (1999), Munna Bhai M.B.B.S (2003), Black Friday (2004), among others. In his long acting career, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has worked with an array of directors, from debutants to well-known. Here is a list that explores the times Nawazuddin Siddiqui collaborated with actor-turned-directors in movies.

Times when Nawazuddin Siddiqui collaborated with actor-turned-directors

Liar's Dice (2013)

The movie, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Geetanjali Thappa in the lead, marked the directorial debut of popular Malayalam actor Geetu Mohandas. Interestingly, Geetu Mohandas was a popular name in the Malayalam cinema during the late 90s. She had featured in movies like Thenkasipattanam (2000), Akale (2004), Rappakkal (2005), among others.

Freaky Ali (2016)

The movie, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Amy Jackson in the lead, narrates the hilarious tale of a debt collector who becomes a golf sensation. Freaky Ali was Sohail Khan's sixth movie as a director and previously, the actor-turned-director had helmed films like Maine Dil Tuhjko Diya, Hello Brother, among others. Meanwhile, Sohail Khan has also acted in movies like Tubelight, Maine Pyaar Kyu Kiya, among others.

Manto (2018)

The movie, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rasika Dugal, and Tahir Raj Bhasin in the lead, was based on the life of Pakistani poet and writer Saadat Hasan Manto's life and poems. Manto was the second directorial venture of actor-turned-directed Nandita Das. Before, Manto, she had directed Firaaq.

Roam Rome Mein (2020)

The movie, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Valentina Corti, and Tannishtha Chatterjee in the lead, narrates the tale of a brother who goes on a search for his missing sister; his journey ends up in Rome. The forthcoming movie marks the directorial debut of actor Tannishtha Chatterjee. She has previously featured in movies like Jal, Gulaab Gang, Parched, among others. Meanwhile, the posters of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer were recently released, amping up the expectations of the movie-goers.

What's next for Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is gearing up for the release of his brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui's directorial debut. The forthcoming movie, titled Bole Chudiyan, also stars Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead. The forthcoming movie is currently in post-production and will hit the silver screen soon after lockdown ends.

Besides the upcomer, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in Bangladeshi filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki’s No Land’s Man. The movie, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vikram Kochhar, and Eisha Chopra in the lead, narrates the tale of a South Asian man whose life changes after he meets an Australian girl in the US. The Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer is reportedly shot in Sydney and New York, and will hit the marquee soon.

