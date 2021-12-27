Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is currently known as one of the leading actors in the film industry, has had his fair share of struggles in the past. The Sacred Games star always had a knack for acting but finding a place in Bollywood was not easy. Here is how the actor, who hailed from a farmer's family, did multiple jobs to pursue his dream career and reached the pinnacle of success.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui once opened up about all his struggles in life in an interview with Humans Of Bombay. The actor revealed he hails from a family of farmworkers from a small town in Uttar Pradesh. Other than his parents, the actor lived with his eight siblings. Since he was the eldest child, he had to take care of his siblings. While he not only looked after their studies, he would also prevent them from being involved in any mischief while being the naughtiest one himself.

Later in the interview, the actor shared why he chose a career in acting. He revealed his family used to watch Ram Leela plays together, which eventually became his first encounter with acting. Watching one of his friends essaying Ram left Nawazuddin awestruck and dreaming about playing the role himself. To pursue his career in acting, the actor went to study at the National School of Drama. With his parents' unconditional support, the actor further went to Bombay (Mumbai).

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's early days in Mumbai

The Raman Raghav 2.0 star quipped how he found it difficult to get used to the pace of life that everyone lived in Mumbai. He shared a flat with four other people and would borrow money from his friends to run his daily errands. To survive in Mumbai got Nawazuddin to do any job that might earn him something. From working as a watchman to selling coriander, he worked extremely hard. He went on to give hundreds of auditions and picked up every part that came his way. After 12 years of struggle, the actor got his first breakthrough, which opened the doors of success.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui earned recognition for playing a small role in the 2007 film Black Friday. His acting was further praised in crime dramas Gangs Of Wasseypur and Raman Raghav 2.0. Today, the actor is among the finest Bollywood stars and the recipient of several accolades. From playing an insignificant role in Munna Bhai MBBS to essaying Ganesh Gaitonde in Sacred Games, the actor proved hard work does pay off. He is a true inspiration for every individual seeking a career in acting.

Image: Instagram/@nawazuddin._siddiqui