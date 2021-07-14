Nawazuddin Siddiqui Gets Onboard For Kangana Ranaut's Productions 'Tiku Weds Sheru'

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is in Budapest while shooting for her next Dhaakad, took to Instagram and gave information about the upcoming production Tiku weds Sheru. The actress announced that actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has joined the cast of the film and the shooting will begin shortly. The actress expressed her privilege of working with the versatile actor while giving him a warm welcome.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins the team of Tiku weds Sheru.

The official Instagram handle of Kangana’s production house Manikarnika Films shared the announcement. “The best actor of our generation joins team Tiku weds Sheru…. We are privileged to have found our Lion #TikuwedsSheru Filming begins soon,” read the post that accompanied Nawazuddin’s picture. Kangana shared the post on her Instagram page, welcoming Nawazuddin to the film’s team. “Welcome to the team, sir @nawazuddin._siddiqui @manikarnikafilms #tikuwedssheru,” she wrote. Previously, late actor Irrfan Khan was supposed to feature in Tiku weds Sheru. This is the first time Nawazuddin and Kangana will be collaborating on a project. It is still not confirmed whether the Manikarnika actress will also star in the film.

The forthcoming film Tiku weds Sheru marks Kangana Ranaut’s maiden production. Her production house Manikarnika Films was launched in 2020. After the launch of Manikarnika Films, Kangana’s sister Rangoli had shared on Twitter that while Kangana will work as a director and a producer, their brother Akshit will look after legal and finance departments.

Meanwhile, On June 24, the official Instagram page of the production house gave a sneak peek of the pre-production meeting with her 'dream team.’ Conducting a round table conversation, the actress can be seen reading the scripts, discussing the storyline, and more with her team members. The film is being helmed by Sai Kabir and will be a love story with dark humour. Earlier, talking about the project, Kangana said in a statement, “With Tiku Weds Sheru, Manikarnika Films is venturing into digital space. It’s a love story and a satire with dark humour. In the digital space, we will do more edgy, new-age, and niche content. We feel the digital audience is slightly more evolved than the regular cinema-going audience.” Apart from bringing up some unique stories, Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films will also sign on new talents as they proceed with their projects in the future. “We will also launch new talents and take risks with new concepts,” Kangana added in the statement.

IMAGE: KANAGANRANAUT/Instagram/PTI

