Nawazuddin Siddiqui Hosts 'Tiku Weds Sheru' Team At New House, Kangana Ranaut Shares Pics

The plush newly built bungalow of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been gaining much limelight ever since the pictures started surfacing on social media. Recently, the actor turned host to the entire team of his upcoming film Tiku Weds Sheru In his new house including producer-actor Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture from last night get together while thanking the Sacred Games actor for being an amazing host. For the get-together, the Gangster star opted to stun in a white chikankari saree along with a matching necklace while posing for the paps outside.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui turns host for Tiku Weds Sheru team at his new house

Kangana shared a picture with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and wrote, “Nawazuddin Siddiqui sir hosted team Tiku Weds Sheru at his new bungalow last night…thank you for the lovely evening, sir.” In another story, the actor had shared a video where she can be seen posing for the paparazzi outside the house. While captioning it, she gave a brief about her amazing outfit. “This chikankari sari I bought from local karigirs in Uttar Pradesh under ODOP scheme. How do I look?”

After arriving at Nawazuddin's residence, Kangana and Avneet joined him for a photoshoot outside his bungalow. While posing for the paparazzi, Kangana flashed her signature victory sign and said: “Tiku Weds Sheru." Avneet on the other hand, looked absolutely gorgeous in a black crop top and long skirt with a slit while smiling and posing.

For the unversed, Nawazuddin has named his bungalow Nawab, in memory of his late father Nawabuddin Siddiqui. The actor personally supervised the renovation work, which took three years to be completed. He took up the role of interior designing to create the house of his dreams. The essence of Nawazuddin's bungalow is reportedly believed to have been inspired by his house in his hometown Budhana in Uttar Pradesh. The upcoming film, Tiku weds Sheru is directed by Sai Kabir. The film is a romantic drama that marks Kangana Ranaut’s debut in production. She often shares snippets of the film's shoot on her Instagram.

Image: Instagram/AngelJiya15/VarinderChawla