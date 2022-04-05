Nawazuddin Siddiqui Hosts Wrap-up Party For ‘Noorani Chehra'; Co-star Nupur Sanon Attends

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently wrapped up filming for one of his much-anticipated love dramas ‘Noorani Chehra’ which also stars Nupur Sanon in a leading role. Only less than a week ago, the actor had posted a few pictures informing about the wrap-up of the film from the set of ‘Noorani Chehra’ with his co-stars and crew members showing the cast and crew dancing and cutting the cake. The actor also shared a few photos on Instagram today, April 5, from a wrap-up party that he attended at his new home with the 'Noorani Chehra' teams.

Taking to his Instagram, the Sacred Games actor wrote, “It was fun hosting my team #NooraniChehra for the Wrap Up Party at my residence #NAWAB @nupursanon @sonnalliseygall @kumarmangatpathak #RajeevMalhotra @sharmadeepakr @suniel9 @gorgeousneeta.”

The Gangs of Wasseypur actor shared four photos from his newly constructed home, including one with co-stars Nupur Sanon and Sonnalli Seygall, and Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak, as well as one with his team. Siddiqui wore his best casual attire to the celebration. Nupur looked stunning in a blue ensemble. Other members of the crew were also seen dressed in style.

Nupur Sanon marks acting debut

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nupur Sanon began filming for 'Noorani Chehra' on Valentine's Day, February 14, this year. Earlier in February, the makers had shared the poster of the film. The film revolves around a quirky love story with a strong social message about being comfortable in one's skin.

The film marks the debut of Nupur Sanon who is the sister of actor Kriti Sanon. The actor rose to fame with the song 'Filhaal' starring Akshay Kumar and sung by B Praak.

'Noorani Chehra' is a romantic comedy with a social message

The film is directed by Navaniat Singh and is touted to be a quirky love story with a social message about being comfortable in one's own skin. Panorama Studios, Wild River Pictures, and Pulp Fiction Entertainment are producing the film. Chairman and Managing Director of Panorama Studios Kumar Mangat Pathak, who has produced films such as Omkara, Raid, The Pyaar Ka Punchnama trilogy, and Ujda Chaman, said he believes that everyone is attractive, regardless of appearance.

Image: Instagram/@Nawazuddin siddiqui