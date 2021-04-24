Nawazuddin Siddiqui Lashes Out At Celebrities Vacationing Amid COVID-19 Crisis

With India swarmed with the COVID-19 crisis and governments urging citizens to not step out of their homes for their safety and that of those around them, airports have seen regular appearances of Bollywood celebrities who have been caught leaving for vacations abroad.

Even as India records over 3.3 lakh new cases in a day, the highest single-day spike globally, the spike has not stopped celebrities from leaving their homes or updating their social media with pictures from their holidays. This trend has drawn the ire of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui who has slammed the entertainment industry for its insensitivity.

"These entertainment celebrities posting vacation pictures at a time when the world is reeling under the worst recession. …Logon ke pass khana nahin hai aur aap paise phenk rahe ho. Kuch toh sharm karo. Perhaps going on holiday is not so wrong as showing off about it?" the actor told SpotboyE in an exclusive interview.

Hitting out at several actors without naming them, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has also taken a jibe at the industry over their favourite holiday spot- the Maldives, asking celebrities to 'have a heart' and not taunt those suffering from the global health crisis.

"But what else will they talk about? Acting? They will run out of steam in two minutes. In logon ne, Maldives ko tamasaha bana rakha hai. I don't know what their arrangement is with the tourism industry. But for the sake of humanity, please keep these vacations to yourself. There is suffering everywhere. The cases of COVID are multiplying. Have a heart. Please don't taunt those who are suffering," Nawazuddin added.

Notably, over the last few weeks, actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Jhanvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani among others have been snapped at the airport.

India on Saturday crossed a grim landmark as it clocked its highest single-day rise adding 3.46 lakh new cases and 2,624 fatalities, taking the total of COVID-19 infections to 1.66 crores. After crossing more than 3.32 lakh cases earlier, India also became the country with the highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases globally. The active cases have increased to 25.52 lakh in the country now.