Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Manjhi - The Mountain Man': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Manjhi - The Mountain Man is a popular biographical film starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role. Directed by Ketan Mehta, it is based on the life of Dashrath Manjhi, a poor labourer in Bihar. He carved a path through a hill in 22 years using a hammer and a chisel.

Produced under the banners of Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and NDFC India, Manjhi - The Mountain Man garnered positive reviews from the critics and the audience alike. Moreover, it was declared tax free by the Bihar state government after its release on August 21, 2015. We have compiled some of the interesting facts about the biographical movie that you should know.

Interesting facts about Manjhi - The Mountain Man

Manjhi - The Mountain Man is based on the true story of Dashrath Manjhi. His wife Falguni Devi died from lack of medical care as she had to travel 70 km to arrive at the nearest hospital. Therefore, in her memory, he carved a path through a hill after working extensively for 22 years between 1960 to 1982.

According to reports, a preview copy of Manjhi - The Mountain Man was released illegally around ten days before the movie was scheduled to come out. Through various peer to peer sites, its pirated version got launched on August 10, 2015. However, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the lead actor, revealed that the pirated preview was a rough cut. Therefore, it was not the final version that was to release in the theatres.

